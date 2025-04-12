You Won’t Believe How Much Richer the Upper Class Is Getting in These East Coast Cities

The East Coast has long been viewed as a region of the United States where the upper class not only resides, but continually builds wealth. Over time, and largely due to inherited wealth through trusts and estates, the upper class has proven its ability to keep getting richer across East Coast cities.

A recent study by GOBankingRates looked at the top 50 cities where the upper class is getting richer. Here, we pulled the 21 East Coast cities that ranked in the top 50. Of these cities, nine are based in Massachusetts — the most out of any East Coast state.

Take a look at the 21 East Coast cities where the upper class is building wealth.

Summit, New Jersey

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 23.6%

23.6% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 39.4%

39.4% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $56,262

$56,262 Household median income (2023): $199,107

$199,107 Household median income (2020): $142,845

Westfield, New Jersey

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 21.2%

21.2% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 34.4%

34.4% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $54,377

$54,377 Household median income (2023): $212,700

$212,700 Household median income (2020): $158,323

Winchester, Massachusetts

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 22.4%

22.4% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.1%

26.1% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $45,118

$45,118 Household median income (2023): $218,176

$218,176 Household median income (2020): $173,058

Reading, Massachusetts

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 23.1%

23.1% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 24.5%

24.5% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $32,210

$32,210 Household median income (2023): $163,725

$163,725 Household median income (2020): $131,515

Princeton, New Jersey

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 22%

22% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26%

26% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $37,986

$37,986 Household median income (2023): $184,113

$184,113 Household median income (2020): $146,127

Huntington, New York

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 22.6%

22.6% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 22.8%

22.8% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $30,077

$30,077 Household median income (2023): $162,066

$162,066 Household median income (2020): $131,989

Belmont, Massachusetts

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20.6%

20.6% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.8%

26.8% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $37,688

$37,688 Household median income (2023): $178,188

$178,188 Household median income (2020): $140,500

Potomac, Maryland

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20%

20% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.1%

26.1% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $49,476

$49,476 Household median income (2023): $239,205

$239,205 Household median income (2020): $189,729

West Islip, New York

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18.2%

18.2% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 29.2%

29.2% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $38,630

$38,630 Household median income (2023): $171,045

$171,045 Household median income (2020): $132,415

Marblehead, Massachusetts

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 19%

19% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.3%

26.3% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $34,566

$34,566 Household median income (2023): $165,859

$165,859 Household median income (2020): $131,293

Hoboken, New Jersey

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 23.7%

23.7% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 15.3%

15.3% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $23,505

$23,505 Household median income (2023): $176,943

$176,943 Household median income (2020): $153,438

Milton, Massachusetts

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18.3%

18.3% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.2%

26.2% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $37,003

$37,003 Household median income (2023): $178,053

$178,053 Household median income (2020): $141,050

Newton, Massachusetts

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20.8%

20.8% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 19.8%

19.8% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $30,591

$30,591 Household median income (2023): $184,989

$184,989 Household median income (2020): $154,398

Plainview, New York

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20.6%

20.6% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 18.5%

18.5% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $28,909

$28,909 Household median income (2023): $185,531

$185,531 Household median income (2020): $156,622

Needham, Massachusetts

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18%

18% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 21.5%

21.5% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $37,534

$37,534 Household median income (2023): $212,241

$212,241 Household median income (2020): $174,707

Burke, Virginia

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18%

18% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 19.5%

19.5% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $29,230

$29,230 Household median income (2023): $179,063

$179,063 Household median income (2020): $149,833

Oakton, Virginia

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18.6%

18.6% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 18.1%

18.1% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $25,064

$25,064 Household median income (2023): $163,662

$163,662 Household median income (2020): $138,598

Wellesley, Massachusetts

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 19%

19% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 17%

17% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $36,316

$36,316 Household median income (2023): $250,000

$250,000 Household median income (2020): $213,684

Ridgewood, New Jersey

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 16.1%

16.1% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 21.4%

21.4% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $38,292

$38,292 Household median income (2023): $217,250

$217,250 Household median income (2020): $178,958

Parkland, Florida

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 14%

14% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 25.3%

25.3% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $40,464

$40,464 Household median income (2023): $200,156

$200,156 Household median income (2020): $159,692

Lexington, Massachusetts

% change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 16.8%

16.8% % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 18.2%

18.2% $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $33,716

$33,716 Household median income (2023): $219,402

$219,402 Household median income (2020): $185,686

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first took the 71 cities with the highest mean household income and with a minimum of 8,000 total households and at least $162,000 in household median income as sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates then found each city’s (1) 2020 median household income; (2) 2023 median household income; (3) three-year percent change in median household income; (4) 2020 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; (5) 2023 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; (6) three-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+. Factors (3) and (6) were then scored and combined. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 7, 2025.

