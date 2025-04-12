You Won’t Believe How Much Richer the Upper Class Is Getting in These East Coast Cities

The East Coast has long been viewed as a region of the United States where the upper class not only resides, but continually builds wealth. Over time, and largely due to inherited wealth through trusts and estates, the upper class has proven its ability to keep getting richer across East Coast cities.
Learn More: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Bought Over $73 Million in Shares of This Tech Company — Here’s Why
That’s Interesting: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money
A recent study by GOBankingRates looked at the top 50 cities where the upper class is getting richer. Here, we pulled the 21 East Coast cities that ranked in the top 50. Of these cities, nine are based in Massachusetts — the most out of any East Coast state.
Take a look at the 21 East Coast cities where the upper class is building wealth.
Summit, New Jersey
- % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 23.6%
- % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 39.4%
- $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $56,262
- Household median income (2023): $199,107
- Household median income (2020): $142,845
Find Out: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?
See More: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in California
Westfield, New Jersey
- % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 21.2%
- % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 34.4%
- $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $54,377
- Household median income (2023): $212,700
- Household median income (2020): $158,323
Be Aware: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities
Winchester, Massachusetts
- % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 22.4%
- % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.1%
- $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $45,118
- Household median income (2023): $218,176
- Household median income (2020): $173,058
Reading, Massachusetts
- % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 23.1%
- % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 24.5%
- $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $32,210
- Household median income (2023): $163,725
- Household median income (2020): $131,515
Princeton, New Jersey
- % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 22%
- % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26%
- $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $37,986
- Household median income (2023): $184,113
- Household median income (2020): $146,127
Read Next: Mark Cuban Says He Keeps a Large Part of His Portfolio in Cash: Here’s Why
Huntington, New York
- % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 22.6%
- % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 22.8%
- $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $30,077
- Household median income (2023): $162,066
- Household median income (2020): $131,989
Belmont, Massachusetts
- % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20.6%
- % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.8%
- $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $37,688
- Household median income (2023): $178,188
- Household median income (2020): $140,500
Potomac, Maryland
- % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20%
- % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.1%
- $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $49,476
- Household median income (2023): $239,205
- Household median income (2020): $189,729
Explore More: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025
West Islip, New York
- % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18.2%
- % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 29.2%
- $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $38,630
- Household median income (2023): $171,045
- Household median income (2020): $132,415
Marblehead, Massachusetts
- % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 19%
- % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.3%
- $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $34,566
- Household median income (2023): $165,859
- Household median income (2020): $131,293
Hoboken, New Jersey
- % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 23.7%
- % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 15.3%
- $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $23,505
- Household median income (2023): $176,943
- Household median income (2020): $153,438
Trending Now: Jeff Bezos’ Billion-Dollar Life: A Look at His Mansion Collection
Milton, Massachusetts
- % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18.3%
- % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.2%
- $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $37,003
- Household median income (2023): $178,053
- Household median income (2020): $141,050
Newton, Massachusetts
- % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20.8%
- % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 19.8%
- $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $30,591
- Household median income (2023): $184,989
- Household median income (2020): $154,398
Plainview, New York
- % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20.6%
- % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 18.5%
- $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $28,909
- Household median income (2023): $185,531
- Household median income (2020): $156,622
Read More: How Much Is Vice President JD Vance Worth? The Answer May Shock You
Needham, Massachusetts
- % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18%
- % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 21.5%
- $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $37,534
- Household median income (2023): $212,241
- Household median income (2020): $174,707
Burke, Virginia
- % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18%
- % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 19.5%
- $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $29,230
- Household median income (2023): $179,063
- Household median income (2020): $149,833
Oakton, Virginia
- % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18.6%
- % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 18.1%
- $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $25,064
- Household median income (2023): $163,662
- Household median income (2020): $138,598
For You: Are You Rich or Middle Class? 8 Ways To Tell That Go Beyond Your Paycheck
Wellesley, Massachusetts
- % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 19%
- % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 17%
- $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $36,316
- Household median income (2023): $250,000
- Household median income (2020): $213,684
Ridgewood, New Jersey
- % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 16.1%
- % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 21.4%
- $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $38,292
- Household median income (2023): $217,250
- Household median income (2020): $178,958
Parkland, Florida
- % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 14%
- % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 25.3%
- $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $40,464
- Household median income (2023): $200,156
- Household median income (2020): $159,692
View Next: I’m a Financial Advisor: My Wealthiest Clients All Do These 3 Things
Lexington, Massachusetts
- % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 16.8%
- % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 18.2%
- $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $33,716
- Household median income (2023): $219,402
- Household median income (2020): $185,686
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first took the 71 cities with the highest mean household income and with a minimum of 8,000 total households and at least $162,000 in household median income as sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates then found each city’s (1) 2020 median household income; (2) 2023 median household income; (3) three-year percent change in median household income; (4) 2020 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; (5) 2023 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; (6) three-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+. Factors (3) and (6) were then scored and combined. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 7, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: You Won’t Believe How Much Richer the Upper Class Is Getting in These East Coast Cities
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.