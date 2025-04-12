Personal Finance

You Won’t Believe How Much Richer the Upper Class Is Getting in These East Coast Cities

April 12, 2025 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

The East Coast has long been viewed as a region of the United States where the upper class not only resides, but continually builds wealth. Over time, and largely due to inherited wealth through trusts and estates, the upper class has proven its ability to keep getting richer across East Coast cities. 

A recent study by GOBankingRates looked at the top 50 cities where the upper class is getting richer. Here, we pulled the 21 East Coast cities that ranked in the top 50. Of these cities, nine are based in Massachusetts — the most out of any East Coast state.

Take a look at the 21 East Coast cities where the upper class is building wealth.

Summit, NJ, USA April 20, 2007 Daffodils Proliferate at the Reeves reed Arboretum, a Public Garden in Summit, New Jersey - Image.

Summit, New Jersey

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 23.6%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 39.4%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $56,262
  • Household median income (2023): $199,107
  • Household median income (2020): $142,845

Westfield New Jersey

Westfield, New Jersey

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 21.2%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 34.4%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $54,377
  • Household median income (2023): $212,700
  • Household median income (2020): $158,323

Welcome to Massachusetts road sign.

Winchester, Massachusetts

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 22.4%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.1%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $45,118
  • Household median income (2023): $218,176
  • Household median income (2020): $173,058
Reading Massachusetts.

Reading, Massachusetts

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 23.1%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 24.5%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $32,210
  • Household median income (2023): $163,725
  • Household median income (2020): $131,515
River, Twilight, Tree, Princeton, New Jersey, House.

Princeton, New Jersey

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 22%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $37,986
  • Household median income (2023): $184,113
  • Household median income (2020): $146,127

HUNTINGTON, NEW YORK - FEB 9: Huntington Village shopping district main streets cleared less than 24 hours after the Feb 8 blizzard that dumped 1-2 ft of snow on Huntington, New York.

Huntington, New York

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 22.6%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 22.8%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $30,077
  • Household median income (2023): $162,066
  • Household median income (2020): $131,989
Belmont Town Hall - Belmont, Massachusetts

Belmont, Massachusetts

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20.6%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.8%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $37,688
  • Household median income (2023): $178,188
  • Household median income (2020): $140,500
Potomac Maryland, USA - October 22: A sunset scene at the C&O Canal National Historical Park in Potomac, Maryland; on October 22, 2015 - Image.

Potomac, Maryland

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.1%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $49,476
  • Household median income (2023): $239,205
  • Household median income (2020): $189,729

Welcome-New-York-iStock-172710364

West Islip, New York

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18.2%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 29.2%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $38,630
  • Household median income (2023): $171,045
  • Household median income (2020): $132,415
Marblehead is a coastal New England town located in Essex County, Massachusetts.

Marblehead, Massachusetts

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 19%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.3%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $34,566
  • Household median income (2023): $165,859
  • Household median income (2020): $131,293
street in Hoboken New Jersey

Hoboken, New Jersey

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 23.7%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 15.3%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $23,505
  • Household median income (2023): $176,943
  • Household median income (2020): $153,438

Houghton's pond from the top of Great Blue Hill, Milton ma - Image.

Milton, Massachusetts

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18.3%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 26.2%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $37,003
  • Household median income (2023): $178,053
  • Household median income (2020): $141,050
Historic building in Union Street Historic District aerial view in Newton Centre, Massachusetts, USA.

Newton, Massachusetts

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20.8%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 19.8%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $30,591
  • Household median income (2023): $184,989
  • Household median income (2020): $154,398
View of the Carmen River from Montauk Highway (CR 80) Shirley, Long Island, New York.

Plainview, New York

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 20.6%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 18.5%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $28,909
  • Household median income (2023): $185,531
  • Household median income (2020): $156,622

Town Hall and Historic building aerial view in Needham, Massachusetts, USA.

Needham, Massachusetts

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 21.5%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $37,534
  • Household median income (2023): $212,241
  • Household median income (2020): $174,707
Arlington, VA, USA September 29, 2011 A Sign with a red cardinal, the Virginia state bird, welcomes people to the State of Virginia near Arlington.

Burke, Virginia

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 19.5%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $29,230
  • Household median income (2023): $179,063
  • Household median income (2020): $149,833
Virginia

Oakton, Virginia

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 18.6%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 18.1%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $25,064
  • Household median income (2023): $163,662
  • Household median income (2020): $138,598

Aerial view of Wellesley College Tower Court in Wellesley, Massachusetts, USA

Wellesley, Massachusetts

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 19%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 17%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $36,316
  • Household median income (2023): $250,000
  • Household median income (2020): $213,684
Ridgewood, New Jersey

Ridgewood, New Jersey

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 16.1%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 21.4%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $38,292
  • Household median income (2023): $217,250
  • Household median income (2020): $178,958
Welcome to Florida Sign stock photo

Parkland, Florida

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 14%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 25.3%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $40,464
  • Household median income (2023): $200,156
  • Household median income (2020): $159,692

Minuteman Statue & Battle Green in the autumn.

Lexington, Massachusetts

  • % change in households with incomes of $200K+ (2020 to 2023): 16.8%
  • % change in household median income (2020 to 2023): 18.2%
  • $ change in household median income (2020 to 2023): $33,716
  • Household median income (2023): $219,402
  • Household median income (2020): $185,686

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates first took the 71 cities with the highest mean household income and with a minimum of 8,000 total households and at least $162,000 in household median income as sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates then found each city’s (1) 2020 median household income; (2) 2023 median household income; (3) three-year percent change in median household income; (4) 2020 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; (5) 2023 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; (6) three-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+. Factors (3) and (6) were then scored and combined. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 7, 2025.

