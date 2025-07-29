You Won’t Believe How Much Money You Have To Make To Live in These 20 Cities

Unless you live in or around one of them, you may be surprised at the cost of living in America’s most expensive major cities these days.

You may be less surprised to learn that 12 of the 20 most expensive major U.S. cities are located in a single state: California.

Those numbers are based on a recent GOBankingRates study, which blends data from the U.S. Census, Sperling’s Best Places, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, AreaVibes, Zillow and the Federal Reserve. The study includes the 100 most populous U.S. cities.

Here’s a list of the 20 most expensive, counting down from No. 20 and based on the average annual cost of living for homeowners.

20. Jersey City, New Jersey

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $77,014

$77,014 Annual cost of living for renter: $68,056

$68,056 Median household income: $94,813

It’s expensive to rent in Jersey City, with average monthly costs around $3,200. That’s the sixth-highest figure among the major U.S. cities included in GBR’s study. The average value of a single-family home here is $674,000 — the 20th highest.

19. Washington, D.C.

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $84,210

$84,210 Annual cost of living for renter: $59,246

$59,246 Median household income: $106,287

The nation’s capital has the 11th highest median household income among major cities. Average rent in D.C. pencils out to about $2,500 a month.

18. Oakland, California

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $88,059

$88,059 Annual cost of living for renter: $58,154

$58,154 Median household income: $97,369

In Oakland, an average monthly mortgage will run you about $5,000. An average single-family home is worth around $850,000, but values vary widely depending on which part of Oakland you’re in. Renters here pay just shy of $2,500 a month on average.

17. Santa Clarita, California

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $88,165

$88,165 Annual cost of living for renter: $60,386

$60,386 Median household income: $119,926

Santa Clarita is located about 35 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Santa Clarita’s 229,000 residents have the eighth-highest household median income among major cities in the U.S. The average monthly mortgage here is about $5,100.

16. Boston

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $90,680

$90,680 Annual cost of living for renter: $67,761

$67,761 Median household income: $94,755

Average monthly rent in Boston has reached $3,300 — the fourth-highest figure among major U.S. cities. If you’re thinking homeownership, homes are worth an average of $882,000.

15. Santa Ana, California

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $91,249

$91,249 Annual cost of living for renter: $60,023

$60,023 Median household income: $88,354

You’ll find Santa Ana in Orange County, about 35 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Santa Ana’s median household income and average annual cost of living for renters are similar to L.A.’s. A single-family home in Santa Ana is worth $925,000 on average, compared to L.A.’s $1.1 million.

14. Chula Vista, California

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $91,553

$91,553 Annual cost of living for renter: $64,629

$64,629 Median household income: $105,173

Located just south of San Diego, Chula Vista is home to about 275,000 residents. Its median household income and annual cost of living for renters are similar to San Diego’s. The average annual cost of living for Chula Vista homeowners is about $20,000 less than it is in San Diego.

13. Scottsdale, Arizona

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $93,028

$93,028 Annual cost of living for renter: $51,875

$51,875 Median household income: $107,372

Fast-growing Scottsdale is Arizona’s most expensive city, based on our ranking of the costliest major cities in the U.S. Homes here are worth about $960,000 on average, with average mortgages approaching $6,000 a month.

12. Long Beach, California

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $94,553

$94,553 Annual cost of living for renter: $56,208

$56,208 Median household income: $83,969

A city of about 460,000 residents located about 25 miles from downtown Los Angeles, Long Beach can hold its own in terms of high living expenses. The average annual cost of living is the 12th highest among major U.S. cities. For renters, average annual living costs are the nation’s 20th highest. A single-family home in Long Beach is worth about $940,000 on average.

11. New York City

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $95,292

$95,292 Annual cost of living for renter: $79,858

$79,858 Median household income: $79,713

Famous for its high rents, New York City has the highest annual living cost for renters of any major city in the U.S. Average monthly rents in the Big Apple pencil out to $3,710, which is not that much less than the average monthly mortgage ($4,996).

10. Seattle

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $95,794

$95,794 Annual cost of living for renter: $52,901

$52,901 Median household income: $121,984

Seattle’s average annual cost of living for homeowners is the 10th highest among major U.S. cities and the third highest among major cities outside of California. The total cost of living for renters in Seattle, however, is only the 23rd highest.

9. Anaheim, California

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $95,926

$95,926 Annual cost of living for renter: $58,949

$58,949 Median household income: $90,583

The average value of homes in this Southern California city comes in just shy of $1 million. If you rent in Anaheim, you can expect to pay about $60,000 a year to cover your living expenses.

8. Los Angeles

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $103,740

$103,740 Annual cost of living for renter: $62,692

$62,692 Median household income: $80,366

Owning a home in L.A. ranges from “stretch” to “impossible” for many of the city’s residents. The median household income is more than $20,000 less than the average annual cost of living for homeowners. Average monthly rents are $2,844.

7. Arlington, Virginia

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $108,784

$108,784 Annual cost of living for renter: $59,448

$59,448 Median household income: $140,160

Among major cities outside of California, Arlington has the highest median household income, the second-highest average value for homes ($1.15 million) and the second-highest average monthly mortgages ($6,800). Average rents will run you about $2,700.

6. San Diego

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $110,588

$110,588 Annual cost of living for renter: $63,712

$63,712 Median household income: $104,321

Sunny San Diego is one of eight major cities in which the average value of a home tops $1 million. Average monthly mortgages are $7,000, and rents are $3,100.

5. Honolulu

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $122,758

$122,758 Annual cost of living for renter: $64,066

$64,066 Median household income: $85,428

In famously expensive Honolulu, the median household income falls well short of the annual cost of living for homeowners. Renters can fare better, with average monthly rental costs in the $2,600 range. The average value of a home is nearly $1.3 million, fifth-highest among the cities in our list.

4. San Francisco

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $134,559

$134,559 Annual cost of living for renter: $72,700

$72,700 Median household income: $141,446

San Francisco’s median household income is the third-highest in the U.S. among major cities. Average rent in the City by the Bay costs $3,500, second only to New York City.

3. San Jose, California

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $147,192

$147,192 Annual cost of living for renter: $68,714

$68,714 Median household income: $141,565

The median household income in this Silicon Valley city won’t cover the annual cost of living for its homeowners. The average monthly mortgage in San Jose comes in just shy of $10,000. Average rent here will run you $3,250.

2. Fremont, California

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $152,023

$152,023 Annual cost of living for renter: $64,991

$64,991 Median household income: $176,350

No city among the 100 largest in the U.S. has a higher median household income than Fremont. That’s good news for the city’s homeowners, as their annual cost of living is the nation’s second-highest. Rent here isn’t exactly cheap either, costing more than $3,000 on average.

1. Irvine, California

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $163,323

$163,323 Annual cost of living for renter: $65,472

$65,472 Median household income: $129,647

Bring your wallet if you want to own a home in Irvine, where the annual cost of living for homeowners is the highest of any of the 100 largest cities in the U.S. Irvine’s median household income comes in about $34,000 less than the annual cost of living for homeowners, meaning many Irvinites can only dream of owning their own place Single-family homes here cost nearly $2 million, and that’s the average.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 100 U.S. cities to find the income needed to live comfortably in each location. The largest 100 cities were identified along with their total population, total households, and household median income (all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey). Cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. Using cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs (sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey), the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index for April 2025. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate (sourced from Federal Reserve Economic Data), the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total cost of living for a homeowner was calculated. The average rental cost was sourced from the Zillow Observed Rental Index for April 2025. All data is up to date as of May 28, 2025.

