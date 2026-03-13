You Won't Believe How Much Money Berkshire Hathaway Gets From Apple Dividends

Key Points

Warren Buffett has said that he'd never sell out of Apple stock, but Berkshire Hathaway has sold off some of its position over the past few years.

Apple's dividend has a low yield, but Berkshire Hathaway's dividends from the stock come out to a high total.

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Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of Warren Buffett's favorite stocks. Even after Buffett's departure from the CEO role, Apple stock remains the largest position in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) portfolio, accounting for 19.2% of its total. Buffett said it's a position he'd never completely leave, but the company has been selling off parts of it over the past several quarters.

Apple stock has been an incredible investment over several decades. It was the most valuable company in the world for several years, and there are probably many investors who became Apple millionaires if they held on to the stock through the ups and downs of the past two decades. Apple also pays a dividend, and Berkshire Hathaway benefits from the dividend income in addition to the stock-price appreciation.

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Even though Berkshire Hathaway has significantly reduced its position in Apple stock, from a full 50% of the total equity portfolio at the end of 2023, the company still owns 228 million shares worth nearly $60 billion.

That's why, even though it has sold a large chunk of its position and Apple's dividend yield is a low 0.4%, Berkshire Hathaway still collected $280 million in dividends in 2025 alone. The cost basis for Apple's current shares is $6.3 billion, making the yield on the cost basis a healthier 3.8%. That would be considered a high yield on a stock you might buy today.

Even though the yield on the cost basis isn't so high right now, Berkshire Hathaway still makes a lot of money from the dividend that it can use throughout its vast enterprise, which is how it operates. Since Apple stock has highly appreciated over the time Berkshire Hathaway has owned it, it has also greatly benefited from the stock gains as it's sold some shares.

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Jennifer Saibil has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Berkshire Hathaway and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.