You Won't Believe How Many Millionaire Crypto Investors Buy Meme Coins

Key Points

About 86% of millionaire cryptocurrency investors have bought meme coins.

It's somewhat surprising, but it doesn't mean meme coins are a sound investment.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

Cryptocurrency is a popular investment among Americans with a net worth of at least $1 million. Over two-thirds (68%) of this group own cryptocurrency, according to recent research by The Motley Fool.

But what's most surprising is that 86% of millionaire cryptocurrency investors have purchased meme coins, such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu. While meme coins normally aren't recommended, high-net-worth individuals seem to at least dabble in them.

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Before anyone loads up on Dogecoin and its many imitators, there are a few points worth mentioning. This data only indicates that most millionaire crypto investors have bought a meme coin at some point, not that they've made meme coins a major part of their portfolios.

Also, just because millionaires invest in something doesn't always make it a good investment. You should always do your own research when investing in cryptocurrency (and when investing in general) to make an informed decision.

A little research is all it takes to see that meme coins aren't a smart place to put your money. They don't offer any long-term value, because they have no real-world utility. Occasionally, one of them will briefly take off, but with thousands of meme coins available, picking a winner is like finding a needle in a haystack. Any success is also short-lived, as people usually start selling once they have a chance to make a profit. Dogecoin is a good example.

It briefly peaked at $0.74 on May 8, 2021, at the height of Dogecoin mania. Since then, it has lost over 85% of its value. Even though some millionaires have dabbled in meme coins, you're much more likely to lose money with this type of cryptocurrency than to come out ahead.

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Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.