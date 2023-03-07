You Won’t Believe How Far a $1 Million Nest Egg Goes in These Countries

If you've managed to save $1 million for retirement, congratulations. Based on the average annual nondiscretionary expenditures in the United States for a single person, that money could last you for more than 41 years. This may not be true in big coastal cities like New York, but across the U.S. as a whole, $1 million could cover more than four decades of necessary annual expenditures.

As impressive as that is, there are many other countries where that $1 million can last much longer -- some of which might surprise you. Australia, for example, has a reputation as a high-cost country, but your $1 million could last you over 43 years there. Fancy vast open spaces, stunning landscapes and high adventure? Consider New Zealand, where your $1 million could stretch for more than 46 years.

Thinking of retiring on a beach? Your $1 million won't last 20 years in Bermuda, but how does over 74 years of retirement in either Fiji, Costa Rica or Jamaica sound? All offer pristine beaches and low costs -- the dream combination for many retirees.

Whether you've already retired with $1 million or if that's the goal you're working toward, you'll find plenty of desirable countries where your money can last through your golden years.

50. Bermuda

Annual cost of living: $23,180.68



$23,180.68 Annual rent: $27,486.41



$27,486.41 Total annual cost: $50,667.09



How long it will last: 19 years, 8 months, 20 days

49. Hong Kong

Annual cost of living: $12,220.17

$12,220.17 Annual rent: $24,138.00

$24,138.00 Total annual cost: $36,358.18

How long it will last: 27 years, 5 months, 26 days

48. Switzerland

Annual cost of living: $19,716.99

$19,716.99 Annual rent: $16,421.28

$16,421.28 Total annual cost: $36,138.27

How long it will last: 27 years, 7 months, 26 days

47. Singapore

Annual cost of living: $12,726.86

$12,726.86 Annual rent: $19,651.02

$19,651.02 Total annual cost: $32,377.88

How long it will last: 30 years, 10 months, 11 days

46. Luxembourg

Annual cost of living: $13,236.69

$13,236.69 Annual rent: $17,675.33

$17,675.33 Total annual cost: $30,912.02

How long it will last: 32 years, 3 months, 28 days

45. Iceland

Annual cost of living: $14,148.11

$14,148.11 Annual rent: $12,360.86

$12,360.86 Total annual cost: $26,508.97

How long it will last: 37 years, 8 months, 10 days

44. Norway

Annual cost of living: $15,185.02

$15,185.02 Annual rent: $10,458.95

$10,458.95 Total annual cost: $25,643.96

How long it will last: 38 years, 11 months, 19 days

43. Ireland

Annual cost of living: $12,246.84

$12,246.84 Annual rent: $13,351.91

$13,351.91 Total annual cost: $25,598.76

How long it will last: 39 years, 0 months, 13 days

42. Qatar

Annual cost of living: $10,595.00

$10,595.00 Annual rent: $14,756.70

$14,756.70 Total annual cost: $25,351.70

How long it will last: 39 years, 5 months, 1 day

41. Bahamas

Annual cost of living: $13,216.30

$13,216.30 Annual rent: $11,879.77

$11,879.77 Total annual cost: $25,096.07

How long it will last: 39 years, 9 months, 26 days

40. Macao

Annual cost of living: $11,009.14

$11,009.14 Annual rent: $13,621.33

$13,621.33 Total annual cost: $24,630.46

How long it will last: 40 years, 6 months, 27 days

39. United States

Annual cost of living: $11,368.37

$11,368.37 Annual rent: $12,851.58

$12,851.58 Total annual cost: $24,219.95

How long it will last: 41 years, 3 months, 4 days

38. Denmark

Annual cost of living: $13,337.09

$13,337.09 Annual rent: $10,616.10

$10,616.10 Total annual cost: $23,953.19

How long it will last: 41 years, 8 months, 19 days

37. The Netherlands

Annual cost of living: $11,707.21

$11,707.21 Annual rent: $11,414.72

$11,414.72 Total annual cost: $23,121.92

How long it will last: 43 years, 2 months, 20 days

36. Australia

Annual cost of living: $11,904.86

$11,904.86 Annual rent: $10,962.49

$10,962.49 Total annual cost: $22,867.35

How long it will last: 43 years, 8 months, 12 days

35. United Arab Emirates

Annual cost of living: $9,879.67

$9,879.67 Annual rent: $12,838.75

$12,838.75 Total annual cost: $22,718.42

How long it will last: 43 years, 11 months, 26 days

34. Israel

Annual cost of living: $12,944.91

$12,944.91 Annual rent: $9,609.02

$9,609.02 Total annual cost: $22,553.93

How long it will last: 44 years, 3 months, 21 days

33. Japan

Annual cost of living: $13,525.33

$13,525.33 Annual rent: $8,396.66

$8,396.66 Total annual cost: $21,922

How long it will last: 45 years, 6 months, 31 days

32. New Zealand

Annual cost of living: $11,267.97

$11,267.97 Annual rent: $10,179.91

$10,179.91 Total annual cost: $21,447.89

How long it will last: 46 years, 7 months, 3 days

31. Seychelles

Annual cost of living: $11,672.70

$11,672.70 Annual rent: $9,657.13

$9,657.13 Total annual cost: $21,329.82

How long it will last: 46 years, 10 months, 6 days

30. Malta

Annual cost of living: $10,864.82

$10,864.82 Annual rent: $9,750.14

$9,750.14 Total annual cost: $20,614.95

How long it will last: 48 years, 5 months, 21 days

29. France

Annual cost of living: $11,975.46

$11,975.46 Annual rent: $8,290.82

$8,290.82 Total annual cost: $20,266.28

How long it will last: 49 years, 3 months, 22 days

28. Canada

Annual cost of living: $10,381.66

$10,381.66 Annual rent: $9,390.92

$9,390.92 Total annual cost: $19,772.58

How long it will last: 50 years, 6 months, 15 days

27. Finland

Annual cost of living: $11,406.02

$11,406.02 Annual rent: $8,303.65

$8,303.65 Total annual cost: $19,709.67

How long it will last: 50 years, 8 months, 12 days

26. Austria

Annual cost of living: $11,260.13

$11,260.13 Annual rent: $8,441.57

$8,441.57 Total annual cost: $19,701.69

How long it will last: 50 years, 8 months, 20 days

25. Sweden

Annual cost of living: $11,343.27

$11,343.27 Annual rent: $8,294.03

$8,294.03 Total annual cost: $19,637.30

How long it will last: 50 years, 10 months, 20 days

24. United Kingdom

Annual cost of living: $10,301.65

$10,301.65 Annual rent: $9,079.82

$9,079.82 Total annual cost: $19,381.47

How long it will last: 51 years, 6 months, 23 days

23. Belgium

Annual cost of living: $11,544.06

$11,544.06 Annual rent: $7,825.77

$7,825.77 Total annual cost: $19,369.83

How long it will last: 51 years, 7 months, 3 days

22. Germany

Annual cost of living: $10,406.76

$10,406.76 Annual rent: $8,656.45

$8,656.45 Total annual cost: $19,063.21

How long it will last: 52 years, 5 months, 1 day

21. Barbados

Annual cost of living: $12,537.05

$12,537.05 Annual rent: $6,465.88

$6,465.88 Total annual cost: $19,002.93

How long it will last: 52 years, 7 months, 1 day

20. South Korea

Annual cost of living: $11,911.14

$11,911.14 Annual rent: $7,027.15

$7,027.15 Total annual cost: $18,938.29

How long it will last: 52 years, 9 months, 6 days

19. Bahrain

Annual cost of living: $9,154.93

$9,154.93 Annual rent: $9,448.65

$9,448.65 Total annual cost: $18,603.59

How long it will last: 53 years, 8 months, 17 days

18. Italy

Annual cost of living: $10,816.19

$10,816.19 Annual rent: $6,863.58

$6,863.58 Total annual cost: $17,679.77

How long it will last: 56 years, 6 months, 9 days

17. Lebanon

Annual cost of living: $10,080.47

$10,080.47 Annual rent: $7,434.48

$7,434.48 Total annual cost: $17,514.95

How long it will last: 57 years, 0 months, 19 days

16. Kuwait

Annual cost of living: $7,821.54

$7,821.54 Annual rent: $9,570.53

$9,570.53 Total annual cost: $17,392.07

How long it will last: 57 years, 5 months, 15 days

15. Puerto Rico

Annual cost of living: $10,984.04

$10,984.04 Annual rent: $6,058.56

$6,058.56 Total annual cost: $17,042.59

How long it will last: 58 years, 7 months, 19 days

14. Panama

Annual cost of living: $8,630.99

$8,630.99 Annual rent: $7,569.19

$7,569.19 Total annual cost: $16,200.17

How long it will last: 61 years, 8 months, 6 days

13. Cyprus

Annual cost of living: $9,401.22

$9,401.22 Annual rent: $6,574.93

$6,574.93 Total annual cost: $15,976.15

How long it will last: 62 years, 6 months, 19 days

12. Spain

Annual cost of living: $8,670.20

$8,670.20 Annual rent: $6,956.59

$6,956.59 Total annual cost: $15,626.80

How long it will last: 63 years, 11 months, 12 days

11. Libya

Annual cost of living: $10,362.83

$10,362.83 Annual rent: $4,772.44

$4,772.44 Total annual cost: $15,135.27

How long it will last: 66 years, 0 months, 8 days

10. Taiwan

Annual cost of living: $9,718.10

$9,718.10 Annual rent: $5,410.68

$5,410.68 Total annual cost: $15,128.78

How long it will last: 66 years, 0 months, 19 days

9. Myanmar

Annual cost of living: $6,034.79

$6,034.79 Annual rent: $8,569.86

$8,569.86 Total annual cost: $14,604.65

How long it will last: 68 years, 5 months, 3 days

8. Brunei

Annual cost of living: $7,449.76

$7,449.76 Annual rent: $7,023.95

$7,023.95 Total annual cost: $14,473.70

How long it will last: 69 years, 0 months, 15 days



7. Portugal

Annual cost of living: $7,768.20

$7,768.20 Annual rent: $6,664.73



$6,664.73 Total annual cost: $14,432.93

How long it will last: 69 years, 2 months, 27 days

6. Trinidad and Tobago

Annual cost of living: $8,888.25

$8,888.25 Annual rent: $5,413.89

$5,413.89 Total annual cost: $14,302.15

How long it will last: 69 years, 10 months, 13 days

5. Slovenia

Annual cost of living: $8,654.52

$8,654.52 Annual rent: $5,603.12

$5,603.12 Total annual cost: $14,257.64

How long it will last: 70 years, 1 month, 1 day

4. Ethiopia

Annual cost of living: $8,605.89

$8,605.89 Annual rent: $4,948.84

$4,948.84 Total annual cost: $13,554.72

How long it will last: 73 years, 8 months, 20 days

3. Fiji

Annual cost of living: $7,788.60

$7,788.60 Annual rent: $5,705.75

$5,705.75 Total annual cost: $13,494.35

How long it will last: 74 years, 0 months, 19 days

2. Costa Rica

Annual cost of living: $8,502.35

$8,502.35 Annual rent: $4,939.21

$4,939.21 Total annual cost: $13,441.57

How long it will last: 74 years, 4 months, 5 days

1. Jamaica

Annual cost of living: $8,527.45

$8,527.45 Annual rent: $4,894.31

$4,894.31 Total annual cost: $13,421.77

How long it will last: 74 years, 5 months, 14 days

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed 50 countries using Numbeo's Mid-Year 2020 Cost-of-Living Indices by Country to find how long a $1 million nest egg will last in each. Numbeo's Cost-of-Living Indices are based on the cost of living in New York City, so GOBankingRates first found Numbeo's estimate of annual expenditures for a single person without rent in New York City and annual cost of rent for a one-bedroom apartment in New York City. GOBankingRates then multiplied these figures by each country's cost-of-living and rent index scores to create estimates for an individual's (1) annual expenditures excluding rent and (2) annual rent in each country. These two factors were combined to give each country a (3) total annual expenditure estimate which was then divided by 1,000,000 to find (4) how long $1,000,000 will last in each country. The country where $1,000,000 will last the longest was ranked No. 1. All data was collected on and up to date as of Sept. 9, 2020.

