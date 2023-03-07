Personal Finance

You Won’t Believe How Far a $1 Million Nest Egg Goes in These Countries

March 07, 2023 — 02:00 pm EST

Written by John Csiszar for GOBankingRates ->

If you've managed to save $1 million for retirement, congratulations. Based on the average annual nondiscretionary expenditures in the United States for a single person, that money could last you for more than 41 years. This may not be true in big coastal cities like New York, but across the U.S. as a whole, $1 million could cover more than four decades of necessary annual expenditures.

As impressive as that is, there are many other countries where that $1 million can last much longer -- some of which might surprise you. Australia, for example, has a reputation as a high-cost country, but your $1 million could last you over 43 years there. Fancy vast open spaces, stunning landscapes and high adventure? Consider New Zealand, where your $1 million could stretch for more than 46 years.

Thinking of retiring on a beach? Your $1 million won't last 20 years in Bermuda, but how does over 74 years of retirement in either Fiji, Costa Rica or Jamaica sound? All offer pristine beaches and low costs -- the dream combination for many retirees.

Whether you've already retired with $1 million or if that's the goal you're working toward, you'll find plenty of desirable countries where your money can last through your golden years.

HORSESHOE BAY, BERMUDA - MAY 26 - A panoramic view of Horseshoe Bay Beach on May 26 2016 in Southampton Parish Bermuda.

50. Bermuda

  • Annual cost of living: $23,180.68
  • Annual rent: $27,486.41
  • Total annual cost: $50,667.09

How long it will last: 19 years, 8 months, 20 days

Cityscape Hong Kong with Junkboat at Twilight.

49. Hong Kong

  • Annual cost of living: $12,220.17
  • Annual rent: $24,138.00
  • Total annual cost: $36,358.18

How long it will last: 27 years, 5 months, 26 days

Village of Lungern, Switzerland

48. Switzerland

  • Annual cost of living: $19,716.99
  • Annual rent: $16,421.28
  • Total annual cost: $36,138.27

How long it will last: 27 years, 7 months, 26 days

Singapore, Singapore - November 4, 2016: Illuminated Supertrees and Skywalk in Gardens by the bay in Singapore at night.

47. Singapore

  • Annual cost of living: $12,726.86
  • Annual rent: $19,651.02
  • Total annual cost: $32,377.88

How long it will last: 30 years, 10 months, 11 days

Luxembourg City, historic destrict Grund, bridge over Alzette river.

46. Luxembourg

  • Annual cost of living: $13,236.69
  • Annual rent: $17,675.33
  • Total annual cost: $30,912.02

How long it will last: 32 years, 3 months, 28 days

Blooming lupine flowers on the Stokksnes headland on the southeastern Icelandic coast.

45. Iceland

  • Annual cost of living: $14,148.11
  • Annual rent: $12,360.86
  • Total annual cost: $26,508.97

How long it will last: 37 years, 8 months, 10 days

Colorful northern lights.

44. Norway

  • Annual cost of living: $15,185.02
  • Annual rent: $10,458.95
  • Total annual cost: $25,643.96

How long it will last: 38 years, 11 months, 19 days

Giants-Causeway-Northern-Ireland

43. Ireland

  • Annual cost of living: $12,246.84
  • Annual rent: $13,351.91
  • Total annual cost: $25,598.76

How long it will last: 39 years, 0 months, 13 days

Traditional Dhow cruising in Doha Bay towards Doha Skyscraper Skyline.

42. Qatar

  • Annual cost of living: $10,595.00
  • Annual rent: $14,756.70
  • Total annual cost: $25,351.70

How long it will last: 39 years, 5 months, 1 day

Bahamas

41. Bahamas

  • Annual cost of living: $13,216.30
  • Annual rent: $11,879.77
  • Total annual cost: $25,096.07

How long it will last: 39 years, 9 months, 26 days

Macao

40. Macao

  • Annual cost of living: $11,009.14
  • Annual rent: $13,621.33
  • Total annual cost: $24,630.46

How long it will last: 40 years, 6 months, 27 days

Wichita Falls is a city in and the county seat of Wichita County, Texas, United States.

39. United States

  • Annual cost of living: $11,368.37
  • Annual rent: $12,851.58
  • Total annual cost: $24,219.95

How long it will last: 41 years, 3 months, 4 days

Copenhagen, Denmark on the Nyhavn Canal.

38. Denmark

  • Annual cost of living: $13,337.09
  • Annual rent: $10,616.10
  • Total annual cost: $23,953.19

How long it will last: 41 years, 8 months, 19 days

Netherlands

37. The Netherlands

  • Annual cost of living: $11,707.21
  • Annual rent: $11,414.72
  • Total annual cost: $23,121.92

How long it will last: 43 years, 2 months, 20 days

Australia

36. Australia

  • Annual cost of living: $11,904.86
  • Annual rent: $10,962.49
  • Total annual cost: $22,867.35

How long it will last: 43 years, 8 months, 12 days

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 13th, 2018: Dubai Frame building at sunrise.

35. United Arab Emirates

  • Annual cost of living: $9,879.67
  • Annual rent: $12,838.75
  • Total annual cost: $22,718.42

How long it will last: 43 years, 11 months, 26 days

10903, Cities, Horizontal, International, Israel, countries, minimum wage, world

34. Israel

  • Annual cost of living: $12,944.91
  • Annual rent: $9,609.02
  • Total annual cost: $22,553.93

How long it will last: 44 years, 3 months, 21 days

Narita Japan

33. Japan

  • Annual cost of living: $13,525.33
  • Annual rent: $8,396.66
  • Total annual cost: $21,922

How long it will last: 45 years, 6 months, 31 days

The most famous landmark in Wellington.

32. New Zealand

  • Annual cost of living: $11,267.97
  • Annual rent: $10,179.91
  • Total annual cost: $21,447.89

How long it will last: 46 years, 7 months, 3 days

La Digue, Seychelles

31. Seychelles

  • Annual cost of living: $11,672.70
  • Annual rent: $9,657.13
  • Total annual cost: $21,329.82

How long it will last: 46 years, 10 months, 6 days

Malta

30. Malta

  • Annual cost of living: $10,864.82
  • Annual rent: $9,750.14
  • Total annual cost: $20,614.95

How long it will last: 48 years, 5 months, 21 days

The Eiffel Tower and river Seine at twilight in Paris, France.

29. France

  • Annual cost of living: $11,975.46
  • Annual rent: $8,290.82
  • Total annual cost: $20,266.28

How long it will last: 49 years, 3 months, 22 days

Aerial view of Chateau Frontenac hotel and Old Port in Quebec City, Canada.

28. Canada

  • Annual cost of living: $10,381.66
  • Annual rent: $9,390.92
  • Total annual cost: $19,772.58

How long it will last: 50 years, 6 months, 15 days

Scenic summer view of the Old Port pier architecture with ships, yachts and other boats in the Old Town of Helsinki, Finland.

27. Finland

  • Annual cost of living: $11,406.02
  • Annual rent: $8,303.65
  • Total annual cost: $19,709.67

How long it will last: 50 years, 8 months, 12 days

Innsbruck cityscape, Austria.

26. Austria

  • Annual cost of living: $11,260.13
  • Annual rent: $8,441.57
  • Total annual cost: $19,701.69

How long it will last: 50 years, 8 months, 20 days

Stockholm Sweden cherry trees

25. Sweden

  • Annual cost of living: $11,343.27
  • Annual rent: $8,294.03
  • Total annual cost: $19,637.30

How long it will last: 50 years, 10 months, 20 days

10903, Britain, Cities, Horizontal, International, UK, countries, england, minimum wage, world

24. United Kingdom

  • Annual cost of living: $10,301.65
  • Annual rent: $9,079.82
  • Total annual cost: $19,381.47

How long it will last: 51 years, 6 months, 23 days

Skyline in Brussels.

23. Belgium

  • Annual cost of living: $11,544.06
  • Annual rent: $7,825.77
  • Total annual cost: $19,369.83

How long it will last: 51 years, 7 months, 3 days

Germany

22. Germany

  • Annual cost of living: $10,406.76
  • Annual rent: $8,656.45
  • Total annual cost: $19,063.21

How long it will last: 52 years, 5 months, 1 day

Barbados

21. Barbados

  • Annual cost of living: $12,537.05
  • Annual rent: $6,465.88
  • Total annual cost: $19,002.93

How long it will last: 52 years, 7 months, 1 day

South Korea

20. South Korea

  • Annual cost of living: $11,911.14
  • Annual rent: $7,027.15
  • Total annual cost: $18,938.29

How long it will last: 52 years, 9 months, 6 days

Manama, Bahrain

19. Bahrain

  • Annual cost of living: $9,154.93
  • Annual rent: $9,448.65
  • Total annual cost: $18,603.59

How long it will last: 53 years, 8 months, 17 days

View of Colosseum in Rome and morning sun, Italy, Europe.

18. Italy

  • Annual cost of living: $10,816.19
  • Annual rent: $6,863.58
  • Total annual cost: $17,679.77

How long it will last: 56 years, 6 months, 9 days

Beirut downtown cityscape & Mohammad al amin mosque.

17. Lebanon

  • Annual cost of living: $10,080.47
  • Annual rent: $7,434.48
  • Total annual cost: $17,514.95

How long it will last: 57 years, 0 months, 19 days

Beautiful Kuwait during Sunrise.

16. Kuwait

  • Annual cost of living: $7,821.54
  • Annual rent: $9,570.53
  • Total annual cost: $17,392.07

How long it will last: 57 years, 5 months, 15 days

Colorful buildings in Old San Juan.

15. Puerto Rico

  • Annual cost of living: $10,984.04
  • Annual rent: $6,058.56
  • Total annual cost: $17,042.59

How long it will last: 58 years, 7 months, 19 days

The colorful urban skyline of Panama city with a view over the financial district at sunset, Panama, Central America.

14. Panama

  • Annual cost of living: $8,630.99
  • Annual rent: $7,569.19
  • Total annual cost: $16,200.17

How long it will last: 61 years, 8 months, 6 days

Cyprus

13. Cyprus

  • Annual cost of living: $9,401.22
  • Annual rent: $6,574.93
  • Total annual cost: $15,976.15

How long it will last: 62 years, 6 months, 19 days

Madrid, Spain cityscape at night.

12. Spain

  • Annual cost of living: $8,670.20
  • Annual rent: $6,956.59
  • Total annual cost: $15,626.80

How long it will last: 63 years, 11 months, 12 days

Libya

11. Libya

  • Annual cost of living: $10,362.83
  • Annual rent: $4,772.44
  • Total annual cost: $15,135.27

How long it will last: 66 years, 0 months, 8 days

Taiwan

10. Taiwan

  • Annual cost of living: $9,718.10
  • Annual rent: $5,410.68
  • Total annual cost: $15,128.78

How long it will last: 66 years, 0 months, 19 days

Sunrise landscape view with silhouettes of old temples, Bagan, Myanmar (Burma).

9. Myanmar

  • Annual cost of living: $6,034.79
  • Annual rent: $8,569.86
  • Total annual cost: $14,604.65

How long it will last: 68 years, 5 months, 3 days

Duli Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei.

8. Brunei

  • Annual cost of living: $7,449.76
  • Annual rent: $7,023.95
  • Total annual cost: $14,473.70

How long it will last: 69 years, 0 months, 15 days

The beautiful fishing village of Camara de Lobos on the portugese Island of Madeira in warm evening sunshine light.

7. Portugal

  • Annual cost of living: $7,768.20
  • Annual rent: $6,664.73
  • Total annual cost: $14,432.93

How long it will last: 69 years, 2 months, 27 days

Trinidad-Tobago

6. Trinidad and Tobago

  • Annual cost of living: $8,888.25
  • Annual rent: $5,413.89
  • Total annual cost: $14,302.15

How long it will last: 69 years, 10 months, 13 days

Cityscape of the Slovenian capital Ljubljana.

5. Slovenia

  • Annual cost of living: $8,654.52
  • Annual rent: $5,603.12
  • Total annual cost: $14,257.64

How long it will last: 70 years, 1 month, 1 day

Exterior of Ras Makkonen Selassie Church in Harar, Ethiopia.

4. Ethiopia

  • Annual cost of living: $8,605.89
  • Annual rent: $4,948.84
  • Total annual cost: $13,554.72

How long it will last: 73 years, 8 months, 20 days

Fiji

3. Fiji

  • Annual cost of living: $7,788.60
  • Annual rent: $5,705.75
  • Total annual cost: $13,494.35

How long it will last: 74 years, 0 months, 19 days

Scenic view of Arenal Volcano in central Costa Rica at sunrise.

2. Costa Rica

  • Annual cost of living: $8,502.35
  • Annual rent: $4,939.21
  • Total annual cost: $13,441.57

How long it will last: 74 years, 4 months, 5 days

People enjoy Doctor's Cave Beach, a famous, white, sandy beach in Montego Bay Jamaica on a sunny day.

1. Jamaica

  • Annual cost of living: $8,527.45
  • Annual rent: $4,894.31
  • Total annual cost: $13,421.77

How long it will last: 74 years, 5 months, 14 days

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed 50 countries using Numbeo's Mid-Year 2020 Cost-of-Living Indices by Country to find how long a $1 million nest egg will last in each. Numbeo's Cost-of-Living Indices are based on the cost of living in New York City, so GOBankingRates first found Numbeo's estimate of annual expenditures for a single person without rent in New York City and annual cost of rent for a one-bedroom apartment in New York City. GOBankingRates then multiplied these figures by each country's cost-of-living and rent index scores to create estimates for an individual's (1) annual expenditures excluding rent and (2) annual rent in each country. These two factors were combined to give each country a (3) total annual expenditure estimate which was then divided by 1,000,000 to find (4) how long $1,000,000 will last in each country. The country where $1,000,000 will last the longest was ranked No. 1. All data was collected on and up to date as of Sept. 9, 2020.

GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
