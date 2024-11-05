You Won’t Believe How Far a $1 Million Nest Egg Goes in These Countries

If you’ve managed to save $1 million for retirement, congratulations. Based on the average annual nondiscretionary expenditures in the United States for a single person, that money (paired with Social Security) could last you for over 30 years in some states.

As impressive as that is, there are many other countries where that $1 million can last much longer — some of which might surprise you. Japan, for example, has a reputation as a high-cost country, but your $1 million could last you over 60 years there.

Fancy vast open spaces, stunning landscapes and high adventure? Consider New Zealand, where your $1 million could stretch for 40 years.

Thinking of retiring on a beach? Your $1 million would last 62 years in Jamaica and 55 in Panama or Costa Rica. All offer pristine beaches and low costs — the dream combination for many retirees.

Whether you’ve already retired with $1 million or that’s the goal you’re working toward, you’ll find plenty of desirable countries where your money can last through your golden years.

China

How long $1 million will last: 86.75 years

86.75 years Annual cost of living: $11,528

Mexico

How long $1 million will last: 70.92 years

70.92 years Annual cost of living: $14,101

Uruguay

How long $1 million will last: 63.09 years

63.09 years Annual cost of living: $15,849

Jamaica

How long $1 million will last: 61.76 years

61.76 years Annual cost of living: $16,192

Japan

How long $1 million will last: 60.78 years

60.78 years Annual cost of living: $16,452

Greece

How long $1 million will last: 60.65 years

60.65 years Annual cost of living: $16,487

Estonia

How long $1 million will last: 55.95 years

55.95 years Annual cost of living: $17,872

Panama

How long $1 million will last: 55.23 years

55.23 years Annual cost of living: $18,105

Costa Rica

How long $1 million will last: 55.22 years

55.22 years Annual cost of living: $18,109

South Korea

How long $1 million will last: 54.86 years

54.86 years Annual cost of living: $18,228

Czech Republic

How long $1 million will last: 53.25 years

53.25 years Annual cost of living: $18,780

Bahrain

How long $1 million will last: 52.61 years

52.61 years Annual cost of living: $19,008

Slovenia

How long $1 million will last: 51.63 years

51.63 years Annual cost of living: $19,370

Portugal

How long $1 million will last: 50.52 years

50.52 years Annual cost of living: $19,793

Italy

How long $1 million will last: 50.35 years

50.35 years Annual cost of living: $19,860

Spain

How long $1 million will last: 48.99 years

48.99 years Annual cost of living: $20,414

Barbados

How long $1 million will last: 46.69 years

46.69 years Annual cost of living: $21,419

France

How long $1 million will last: 46.59 years

46.59 years Annual cost of living: $21,465

Malta

How long $1 million will last: 46.54 years

46.54 years Annual cost of living: $21,489

Finland

How long $1 million will last: 46.05 years

46.05 years Annual cost of living: $21,717

Other Countries Over 40 Years

Sweden: $21,850 per year, 45.77 years

$21,850 per year, 45.77 years Belgium: $22,363, 44.72

$22,363, 44.72 Cyprus: $22,566, 44.31

$22,566, 44.31 Germany: $23,322, 42.88

$23,322, 42.88 Austria: $24,378, 41.02

$24,378, 41.02 New Zealand: $24,754, 40.4

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the cost of living from countries around the world in order to find out how far $1 million goes. The average cost of living was sourced from Numbeo’s cost-of-living indexes. Numbeo’s cost of living with rent was also sourced and the years to draw down $1 million in savings were calculated. The countries were sorted to show how long someone could live on $1 million. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 14, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: You Won’t Believe How Far a $1 Million Nest Egg Goes in These Countries

