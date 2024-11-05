News & Insights

Personal Finance

You Won’t Believe How Far a $1 Million Nest Egg Goes in These Countries

November 05, 2024 — 10:01 am EST

Written by John Csiszar for GOBankingRates ->

If you’ve managed to save $1 million for retirement, congratulations. Based on the average annual nondiscretionary expenditures in the United States for a single person, that money (paired with Social Security) could last you for over 30 years in some states.

As impressive as that is, there are many other countries where that $1 million can last much longer — some of which might surprise you. Japan, for example, has a reputation as a high-cost country, but your $1 million could last you over 60 years there.

Fancy vast open spaces, stunning landscapes and high adventure? Consider New Zealand, where your $1 million could stretch for 40 years.

Thinking of retiring on a beach? Your $1 million would last 62 years in Jamaica and 55 in Panama or Costa Rica. All offer pristine beaches and low costs — the dream combination for many retirees.

Whether you’ve already retired with $1 million or that’s the goal you’re working toward, you’ll find plenty of desirable countries where your money can last through your golden years.

Beijing, Urban Skyline, CCTV Headquarters,-June 11th,2015：The CCTV Headquarters is a 234-metre (768 ft), 44-story skyscraper on East Third Ring Road, Guanghua Road in the Beijing Central Business District (CBD).

China

  • How long $1 million will last: 86.75 years
  • Annual cost of living: $11,528

An aerial view of Punta Esmeralda Beach, in the municipality of Solidaridad, Quintana Roo, Mexico, 20 August 2020.

Mexico

  • How long $1 million will last: 70.92 years
  • Annual cost of living: $14,101

Montevideo, Uruguay - December 15, 2012: Plaza indepedencia with the building Palacio Salvo and the statue of Jose Artigas in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Uruguay

  • How long $1 million will last: 63.09 years
  • Annual cost of living: $15,849
Jamaica island, Montego Bay.

Jamaica

  • How long $1 million will last: 61.76 years
  • Annual cost of living: $16,192
Kabukicho, Shinjuku at night.

Japan

  • How long $1 million will last: 60.78 years
  • Annual cost of living: $16,452

Old town, castle, sea in Kavala, Macedonia, Greece, Europe in summer.

Greece

  • How long $1 million will last: 60.65 years
  • Annual cost of living: $16,487
Estonia

Estonia

  • How long $1 million will last: 55.95 years
  • Annual cost of living: $17,872
Photo of the skyline of Panama City and harbor with many fishing boats in the Republic of Panama.

Panama

  • How long $1 million will last: 55.23 years
  • Annual cost of living: $18,105

Marina Ballena National Park Costa Rica iStock

Costa Rica

  • How long $1 million will last: 55.22 years
  • Annual cost of living: $18,109
South Korea.

South Korea

  • How long $1 million will last: 54.86 years
  • Annual cost of living: $18,228
Czech national flag flies over the historic buildings on the Vltava River in Prague Czech Republic Czechia.

Czech Republic

  • How long $1 million will last: 53.25 years
  • Annual cost of living: $18,780

Bahrain

Bahrain

  • How long $1 million will last: 52.61 years
  • Annual cost of living: $19,008
Cityscape of the Slovenian capital Ljubljana.

Slovenia

  • How long $1 million will last: 51.63 years
  • Annual cost of living: $19,370
View on the old university city of Coimbra and the medieval capital of Portugal with Portuguese flag, Europe.

Portugal

  • How long $1 million will last: 50.52 years
  • Annual cost of living: $19,793

Sunrise at the old baroque town of Ragusa Ibla in Sicily.

Italy

  • How long $1 million will last: 50.35 years
  • Annual cost of living: $19,860
La Rioja is an autonomous community and a province in Spain, located in the north of the Iberian Peninsula.

Spain

  • How long $1 million will last: 48.99 years
  • Annual cost of living: $20,414
Barbados

Barbados

  • How long $1 million will last: 46.69 years
  • Annual cost of living: $21,419
Old town street view in Annecy, France.

France

  • How long $1 million will last: 46.59 years
  • Annual cost of living: $21,465
Malta

Malta

  • How long $1 million will last: 46.54 years
  • Annual cost of living: $21,489
Helsinki, Finland - apr 4th 2020: Closing restaurants due to coronavirus pandemic has emptied the streets of Helsinki.

Finland

  • How long $1 million will last: 46.05 years
  • Annual cost of living: $21,717
Akaroa landscape.

Other Countries Over 40 Years

  • Sweden: $21,850 per year, 45.77 years
  • Belgium: $22,363, 44.72
  • Cyprus: $22,566, 44.31
  • Germany: $23,322, 42.88
  • Austria: $24,378, 41.02
  • New Zealand: $24,754, 40.4

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the cost of living from countries around the world in order to find out how far $1 million goes. The average cost of living was sourced from Numbeo’s cost-of-living indexes. Numbeo’s cost of living with rent was also sourced and the years to draw down $1 million in savings were calculated. The countries were sorted to show how long someone could live on $1 million. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 14, 2024.

