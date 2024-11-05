You Won’t Believe How Far a $1 Million Nest Egg Goes in These Countries

If you’ve managed to save $1 million for retirement, congratulations. Based on the average annual nondiscretionary expenditures in the United States for a single person, that money (paired with Social Security) could last you for over 30 years in some states.
As impressive as that is, there are many other countries where that $1 million can last much longer — some of which might surprise you. Japan, for example, has a reputation as a high-cost country, but your $1 million could last you over 60 years there.
Fancy vast open spaces, stunning landscapes and high adventure? Consider New Zealand, where your $1 million could stretch for 40 years.
Thinking of retiring on a beach? Your $1 million would last 62 years in Jamaica and 55 in Panama or Costa Rica. All offer pristine beaches and low costs — the dream combination for many retirees.
Whether you’ve already retired with $1 million or that’s the goal you’re working toward, you’ll find plenty of desirable countries where your money can last through your golden years.
China
- How long $1 million will last: 86.75 years
- Annual cost of living: $11,528
Mexico
- How long $1 million will last: 70.92 years
- Annual cost of living: $14,101
Uruguay
- How long $1 million will last: 63.09 years
- Annual cost of living: $15,849
Jamaica
- How long $1 million will last: 61.76 years
- Annual cost of living: $16,192
Japan
- How long $1 million will last: 60.78 years
- Annual cost of living: $16,452
Greece
- How long $1 million will last: 60.65 years
- Annual cost of living: $16,487
Estonia
- How long $1 million will last: 55.95 years
- Annual cost of living: $17,872
Panama
- How long $1 million will last: 55.23 years
- Annual cost of living: $18,105
Costa Rica
- How long $1 million will last: 55.22 years
- Annual cost of living: $18,109
South Korea
- How long $1 million will last: 54.86 years
- Annual cost of living: $18,228
Czech Republic
- How long $1 million will last: 53.25 years
- Annual cost of living: $18,780
Bahrain
- How long $1 million will last: 52.61 years
- Annual cost of living: $19,008
Slovenia
- How long $1 million will last: 51.63 years
- Annual cost of living: $19,370
Portugal
- How long $1 million will last: 50.52 years
- Annual cost of living: $19,793
Italy
- How long $1 million will last: 50.35 years
- Annual cost of living: $19,860
Spain
- How long $1 million will last: 48.99 years
- Annual cost of living: $20,414
Barbados
- How long $1 million will last: 46.69 years
- Annual cost of living: $21,419
France
- How long $1 million will last: 46.59 years
- Annual cost of living: $21,465
Malta
- How long $1 million will last: 46.54 years
- Annual cost of living: $21,489
Finland
- How long $1 million will last: 46.05 years
- Annual cost of living: $21,717
Other Countries Over 40 Years
- Sweden: $21,850 per year, 45.77 years
- Belgium: $22,363, 44.72
- Cyprus: $22,566, 44.31
- Germany: $23,322, 42.88
- Austria: $24,378, 41.02
- New Zealand: $24,754, 40.4
Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the cost of living from countries around the world in order to find out how far $1 million goes. The average cost of living was sourced from Numbeo’s cost-of-living indexes. Numbeo’s cost of living with rent was also sourced and the years to draw down $1 million in savings were calculated. The countries were sorted to show how long someone could live on $1 million. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 14, 2024.
