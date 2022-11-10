You Won The Lottery. Now What?

A single winner snagged the entire $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7—a life-changing windfall that comes with momentous financial decisions.

If you play the lottery regularly, you have almost certainly dreamed up exciting ways to spend the money: stunning beach houses, world-class vacations, new cars and even not-so-sexy expenditures like paying off debt.

It’s less likely that you’ve drafted your fantasy financial team. But some of the most important financial decisions you’ll make come right after you win, and having trusted financial experts in your corner can make all the difference.

From how to get the money to who to tell, here are some big questions you’ll have to answer if you win.

To Lump Sum or Not to Lump Sum–That Is the Question

Your first—and perhaps most critical—decision, says Robert Pagliarini, president of Pacifica Wealth and author of Sudden Wealth Solution: 12 Principles to Transform Sudden Wealth Into Lasting Wealth, is whether to take all the money at once or get it in an annuity paid over time.

The $2.04 billion jackpot—the largest one yet—has a cash value of $997.6 million. If you take the annuity (annual payments), you’ll get 30 payments over 29 years with a 5% increase added each year. The advertised jackpot total is calculated by adding up those 30 years’ worth of annuity payments.

Depending on federal and state taxes, your first-year payout will differ. For example, in California, your first-year annuity payment would be around $23.3 million after federal taxes, and you would end up with an annual payout of more than $96 million after federal tax by year 30, according to the website Lottery Critic. In Massachusetts, the annuity payment is a little less, the first year is around $22 million, and it ends with a payment of $90 million.

According to Axios, no winner has chosen the annuity option since 2014.

Deciding between the lump sum and the annual payment comes down to whether or not you feel confident managing almost a billion dollars. Even lottery winners with smaller payouts should be honest about how capable they are of responsibly overseeing a tremendous amount of money.

“I would usually suggest taking the lump sum since the opportunity cost [the loss of potential earnings] of taking the annuity is significant,” says Stacy Coffey, senior vice president at Wealth Enhancement Group. “However, there are some cases where having an annuitized payment is reasonable. Some people may feel more secure knowing they don’t have to manage the lump sum immediately and get an annual paycheck.”

Pagliarini is a proponent of the annuity. You can’t hit the reset button with the lump sum if you spend it all. With annual payments, however, you’ll get another check the following year and another chance to do things differently.

“By the eighth or ninth year, you might get better at managing your money. Younger people might like this option because they’re not as mature and an annuity can keep you from losing everything,” Pagliarini says.

While the annuity may help people manage such an enormous amount of money, taking the lump sum means a bigger total amount. “Financially speaking, the lump sum is better if you invest it in a diversified portfolio.”

You’re Going to Get Taxed. A Lot.

The lucky winner of the Powerball will take home a lot less than the hefty $2.04 billion jackpot. Depending on the payout (annuity or lump sum option) and whether you live in a state that taxes your winnings, you can expect to receive only a fraction of the prize.

According to Powerball, a lump sum winner will receive a $997.6 million payout upfront. But the IRS immediately withholds 24% for federal taxes off the top, and you’ll pay more taxes when you file your return.

Here’s how that works: Let’s say you’re single and opt for the lump sum payment of $997.6 million. You pay Uncle Sam a breathtaking $369 million in taxes and take home about $628 million.

It’s important to note that not all of your winnings are taxed at the top rate since the U.S. tax system is progressive. This means that some of your earnings would be taxed at lower rates.

Where you reside would determine if you must also pay state income taxes. Typically, lottery winnings are considered ordinary income for tax purposes. The good news is some states—namely Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming—don’t have a state income tax.

A California resident may also be off the hook since the state doesn’t tax lottery winnings. The winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California, in eastern Los Angeles County.

If you choose to spread out your winnings and opt for annuity payments, you can expect to be paid over 29 years. However, you’ll receive 30 total payments. The IRS would require you to report your winnings each year and you would still be subject to top federal income tax rates. In this case, you can expect to pay about $13 million in taxes for the first year. However, as your annuity payments increase over the years, so will your taxes.

Assemble a Team Right Away

The top priority for lottery winners (and anyone who comes into sudden wealth) is to assemble a team of financial experts to help you manage your money. Most experts agree that you need an accountant, a lawyer and a financial advisor.

“If you aren’t super financially sophisticated, you can become a victim of fraud or financial malfeasance. Whether it’s a $2 billion jackpot or less, these experts can answer any question that comes up,” Pagliarini says.

Coffey recommends getting a financial advisor with a certified financial planner (CFP) designation because they’re required to act as a fiduciary (in other words, in your best interest, not theirs or their employer’s). Resources like CFP.net can help you find financial advisors in your area.

You can also visit the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s (FINRA) BrokerCheck website to ensure your financial advisor hasn’t been subject to regulatory discipline.

Coffey recommends finding a financial advisor you feel comfortable talking to. You should be able to have open, productive conversations about everything from their fee structures to their experience and credentials.

“Find somebody else if you feel bad about your meetings or the professional can’t clearly express their services and fees. A good advisor will love having these discussions with you,” she says.

Lottery Winners May Not Be Able To Keep Their Prize A Secret

Not all lottery winners can stay anonymous. Some states have public disclosure laws, which means the winners’ names are part of the public record.

On high-profile payouts like the current Powerball, the winners could be targeted by scammers and other criminals, not to mention friends and family who may suddenly need a loan or other favor.

In places like California, where winners’ names are public records, even forming a trust to shield your identity won’t help. California doesn’t allow a trust to claim a prize.

The CalLottery Winner’s handbook recommends that winners worried about being contacted should change their phone number, but this won’t fully protect them from scams and social pressure.

Depending on where you live, you may have anywhere from 90 days to one year to claim your prize. If privacy is important to you, consider changing key identifying information like your address and phone number before you hand in that lottery ticket and your name gets published.

Be sure to sign the back of the winning ticket. If you lose your ticket and it’s not signed, anyone can claim it. The best way to prevent your ticket from being stolen is not to let anyone know you have it and keep it in a safe space until it’s time to redeem it.

Similarly, working with a financial advisor might be a good idea before you make the big announcement to family and friends. Figure out how much money you need and what you can spend on gifts and donations.

“When you win so much money, it’s easy to start over-promising to people. But, you’re going to run out of money if you go through with all the promises,” Pagliarini says. “Tell people after you have your financial team and you’ve had a chance to meet with them. Then have a family meeting.”

Think Before You Immediately Quit Your Job

While giving two weeks’ notice is considered a courteous and professional move, what happens when you become a near-billionaire overnight?

Coffey says that keeping your job for two weeks provides stability and allows you to keep your new fortune under wraps while you assemble a financial plan. However, Pagliarini says that most new billionaires (or multi-millionaires) won’t be able to focus on their jobs, so quitting immediately might be better for them and their companies.

“Your new job is managing this money you just won,” he says.

But Pagliarini warns that only some lottery winners should quit working. For people who earn a modest income, a $2 million lottery win might seem enough to retire on, but it’s probably not.

Talking with a financial advisor before quitting your job is important. If you hate your job, even a small lottery might help you transition into a career you’ll enjoy more.

The main thing is to ensure you have a plan for this money. There are plenty of stories of lottery winners going broke, and part of that is because earned money is often viewed differently than won money.

“People treat earned money with more reverence because they know what they sacrificed to get it,” Pagliarini says. “When you get a windfall that’s not earned, it doesn’t feel as real, significant, or important. You give it away more freely. That’s why a lot of winners end up going bankrupt.”

Additional reporting for this story was contributed by Kemberley Washington.

