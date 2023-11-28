You Still Have Time to Score These Holiday Deals

And just like that, Black Friday and Cyber Monday came and went. However, several deals from various retailers are sticking around a bit longer. So, if you missed your chance to score top deals over the past several days, or you simply forgot to purchase a gift for someone on your list — you’re in luck. You still have a chance to shop for holiday gifts without having to pay full price.
Ongoing discounts are offered on a variety of products, including appliances, electronics, clothing and home goods. Additionally, even streaming services are offering discounts for customers. Notably, you can score Disney Plus and Hulu for $2.99 a month for 12 months, or sign-up for Paramount Plus for just $1.99.
While shopping, keep in mind that just because an item is on sale, doesn't necessarily mean you should buy it. Many Black Friday retailers trick shoppers, so make sure you follow these holiday shopping strategies to keep yourself in check.
Here’s a list of holiday deals still available from several big-name retailers.
Costco deals
- Whirlpool 19.2 cu. ft. Counter Depth 4 Door Refrigerator with Easy Shelves: Save $1,050, pay $1,299.99
- Samsung Extra-Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer and Smart ELECTRIC Dryer with Sensor Dry: Save $650, pay $1,299.99
- LG gram 17" Intel EVO Platform Touchscreen Laptop: Save $500, pay $1,299.99
- HP ENVY 16" Touchscreen Laptop - 13th Gen: Save $400, pay $1,399.99
- Round Brilliant 12.00 ctw Diamond Platinum Bracelet: Save $2,000, pay $18,999.99
- All-Clad d3 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set: Save $150, pay $549.99
- Delsey 2-piece Hardside Trunk Set: Save $40, pay $139.99
- Sealy Posturepedic 12" Hybrid Mattress/ King size: Save $180, pay $719.99
- Homedics SereneScent Aroma Diffuser: Save $30, pay $109.99
- Bose SoundLink Flex SE Bluetooth Speaker: Save $30, pay $99.99
- Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS): Save $60, pay $329.99
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Connected Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, 2-pack: Save $120, pay $179.99
Streaming deals
- Disney Plus and Hulu (with ads): $2.99 a month for 12 months
- Hulu (with ads): $0.99 a month for 12 months
- Paramount Plus Essential: $1.99 a month for 3 months
- Paramount Plus with Showtime: $3.99 a month for 3 months
Target deals
- Samsung 65" class CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV: Save $50, pay $429.99
- Costway Accent Chair Upholstered Linen Armchair Sofa Chair w/Waist Pillow: Save $210, pay $149.99
- Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: Save $40, pay $79.99
- HP 14" Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook Laptop: Save $120, pay $259.99
- Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: Save $20, pay $69.99
- Reebok Trail Cruiser Men's Shoes: Save $50.03, pay $39.97
Amazon deals
- Shag Collection Area Rug - 5'1" x 7'6", Dark Grey & Ivory: Save 80%, pay $76
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: Save 50%, pay $99
- Stila Stay All Day Dual-Ended Liquid EyeLiner: Save $8, pay $24
- Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment: Save $9, pay $21
- Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with XL Dust Cup: Save 23%, pay $199.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" 64GB Android Tablet: Save 38%, pay $217.99
- Bulova Men's Marine Star Gold Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch: Save 40%, pay $269.99
- 10 Inch Memory Foam King Size Mattress: Save 15%, pay $384.31
Walmart deals
- Lenovo Flex 5i 14.0" 128GB Laptop: Save $50, pay $299
- Blackstone Pro Series 2 Burner 22" Propane Pedestal Griddle with Hood: Save $63, pay $184
- Series S + Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White + 3 Month Game Pass: Save $79.99, pay $289.99
- Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair Outdoor Lounge Chair: Save $70, pay $69.99
- Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: Save $240, pay $279.99
