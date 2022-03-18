You Should Be Bullish on the THC-Infused Beverage Market

After the rollercoaster ride that kicked off 2022 in the markets, it's time to spend some energy understanding what's going on the cannabis stock sector of the market. With federal legalization continuing to be teased, as well as state-by-state legalization chugging along, what is next for the cannabis industry?

Today we sat down with Brandon Pollack, CEO and Cofounder of Theory Wellness. Theory is focused on providing the highest quality cannabis products and customer experience on the East Coast. Emulating the craft beer industry, Theory aims to create a craft cannabis brand that sets the standard for what high quality cannabis can be.

Schaeffer's: What major opportunities do you see in the cannabis industry?

American support for legal cannabis is the strongest it has ever been. Pew Research Center documented that 91% of adults support some form of legal cannabis. Specifically, on the East Coast, the market is primed for explosive growth with new recreational markets in New Jersey, Connecticut, and New York (which would be the second-largest market in the US).

The biggest opportunity, as we see it, is the repeal of the hurtful social policies that have resulted in years of incarceration and decimation of segments of the population. The end of cannabis prohibition is not just about economics but restorative justice to many who have been affected by the anti-cannabis rhetoric. As part of this restoration, there should be mass expungements, CORI sealing, and equal opportunity for all to join the emerging market.

Schaeffer's: What major obstacles do you see in the cannabis industry?

The industry today is prohibitive to enter for many individuals and entrepreneurs. The lack of access to banking capital and antiquated tax policies like 280E create a very inaccessible and restrictive business landscape. The result has led to well-capitalized organizations positioning themselves at a scale that leaves little room for smaller, independent companies. As we get closer to legalization, there will likely be more mergers and acquisitions leading to a homogenized industry that lacks diversity.

Schaeffer's: What motivated you to join this stigmatized industry?

My business partner and I were fortunate to consult in the industry out West in the early days of legalization. When the market on the East Coast began to develop we saw a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make an impact on the industry and help shape the future of cannabis that we wanted to see. That impact includes things like sustainable approaches to indoor and outdoor cultivation, diversity and inclusion for a wider audience, and building a mission-driven company.

Schaeffer's: What do you think the next 'big thing' in cannabis will be?

There are a lot of “big things” in cannabis at the moment. At Theory, we’re bullish on the infused beverage market. Alcohol has dominated the social landscape, for better or worse, for decades. Now that cannabis beverages have helped legitimize the category as a whole, there is an opportunity to provide alternatives to those who don’t have an interest in alcohol. This new form of consumption reaches a wider demographic and solves some of the former issues around controlling effects with traditional edibles.

