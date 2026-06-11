You Must Do These 2 Things If You Want the Maximum Social Security Benefit at 62

Key Points

The maximum Social Security benefit at 62 is $2,969 per month in 2026.

You must work for at least 35 years to qualify for checks this size.

You'll need a high income to lock in the maximum benefit.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

You've probably heard that claiming Social Security at 62 shrinks your benefits, but that doesn't mean all early claimers take home tiny checks. The maximum benefit for 62-year-olds in 2026 is $2,969 per month. That's quite a bit higher than the average Social Security benefit for all seniors.

There are only two things you have to do to earn this amount. But only a lucky few manage to pull them off.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. Work for at least 35 years before retiring

You can qualify for a Social Security retirement benefit with as little as 10 years of work history, but you'll need to stay in the workforce for at least 35 years if you want to avoid zero-income years in your benefit calculation. Even one of these will knock you out of the running for the $2,969 maximum benefit.

There's no downside to working past 35 if you're able to. Often, people earn more later in their careers than when they started out. After you've passed the 35-year mark, those more recent, higher-earning years will gradually push out your earlier, lower-earning years in the benefit formula. This will increase your monthly checks.

2. Pay the maximum amount in Social Security payroll taxes

You must pay the maximum amount in Social Security payroll taxes throughout your career if you want the largest benefits you can get at age 62. This is the barrier that prevents most people from taking home the top checks.

You'd need to earn at least $184,500 to pull this off for 2026. The limit was lower in past years, but it represented an equal challenge for workers. Most people never make this much in any year of their careers, let alone in 35 separate years, which is why it's so rare for 62-year-olds to take home the maximum benefit.

What to do if the maximum Social Security benefit is out of reach for you

The maximum Social Security benefit may be out of reach for you at age 62, but you can still use this information to grow your checks. Make sure you work at least 35 years, if possible, before you apply, and do what you can to increase your income throughout your career so you can maximize your future checks.

You could also consider delaying Social Security beyond 62. Every month you do this, your benefits increase by anywhere from five-twelfths of 1% to two-thirds of 1%. Waiting a few years to apply can substantially increase your checks, even if you only had average earnings throughout your career.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.