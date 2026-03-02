Markets

You Must Check These 4 Boxes to Qualify for the New $6,000 Senior Tax Deduction

March 02, 2026 — 10:20 am EST

Written by Kailey Hagen for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

If you're a senior, your taxes could be a little less painful this filing season, thanks to the new $6,000 senior tax deduction that took effect with the passage of President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill." This could reduce your taxable income for the year, and maybe even drop you into a lower tax bracket.

However, the new deduction isn't a given. You must meet four criteria to be able to claim it.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Smiling person looking at laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. You must be at least 65

Those hoping to claim the new senior tax deduction on their 2025 tax return must have been at least 65 years old by Dec. 31, 2025. Though the government branded this deduction as the end of Social Security taxes, that is not true. Social Security beneficiaries under age 65 will not be able to claim the deduction.

2. You must have a valid Social Security number

To claim the new deduction, you must provide your Social Security number on your tax return. Those without a Social Security number are not eligible to claim the deduction. However, if they meet the age requirements, they may still qualify for the other senior tax deduction. This is worth up to $2,000 for a single adult or up to $1,600 each for married couples.

3. You must file jointly if you're married

Married couples who hope to claim this tax deduction must file a joint return. Separate filers will not be able to claim the deduction. If both spouses are 65 or older, the couple could qualify for a $12,000 senior tax deduction in 2025, on top of the standard deduction and the additional standard deduction for seniors. This could significantly lower your retirement tax bill.

4. You must have an income below certain thresholds

High earners are not eligible to claim the new $6,000 senior tax deduction. Single filers must have annual incomes under $75,000 to claim the full deduction, while married couples must have incomes under $150,000.

Beyond these limits, the credit phases out gradually. For every $1,000 you earn over the above limit for your tax filing status, your deduction shrinks by $60. It's unavailable to single filers with incomes of $175,000 or more and married couples with incomes of $250,000 or more. These high earners will still be able to claim the standard deduction and the other senior tax deduction.

You shouldn't have to work too hard to determine whether you qualify. If you're filing a tax return on your own, your tax filing software should run the necessary checks and apply the deduction if you're eligible. But if you have any questions, reach out to a tax professional for personalized advice.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.