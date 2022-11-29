You Might Get a 4.6% Raise in 2023 -- but Will It Be Enough to Cover Your Costs?

If you're not so thrilled with your paycheck right now, here's some potentially good news. A new report by Willis Towers Watson reveals that employers plan to implement pretty significant wage hikes in 2023. In fact, overall salary increases in the U.S. are expected to rise 4.6% in the new year, up from 4.2% this year.

Not when we compare that to the typical cost-of-living raise in the past, which has usually hovered around 3%, a 4.6% bump seems mighty generous. But when we compare that average raise to the recent rate of inflation, it gives workers less to celebrate.

Will your raise keep up with inflation?

Inflation has been soaring for well over a year, and it's put a strain on many consumers. Since mid-2021, many people have increasingly racked up credit card debt and dipped into their savings accounts just to cover their basic expenses.

The good news is that in October, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures changes in the cost of consumer goods, only rose 7.7%. And to be clear, 7.7% is a big jump, but it's a much lower jump than what we saw in September, August, and July.

The bad news is that if wages increase 4.6% on average in 2023, but inflation holds steady at 7.7%, it means workers won't gain any buying power. Rather, they'll continue to lose buying power as many did this year.

Even if inflation levels start to come down in 2023, it will take a pretty substantial dip to bring the CPI down to somewhere in the vicinity of 4.6%. So chances are, a lot of people who see their wages go up that much will still struggle to cover their costs.

How to get ahead of soaring inflation

It could be quite some time until inflation levels start to shrink. If your paycheck is getting a lift next year, but only a modest one, you may need to rethink some of your spending to ensure you're able to make ends meet without running the risk of debt.

Take a look at your various expenses and categorize them into essential spending versus non-essential. Then, as necessary, make cuts from that second category to buy yourself more breathing room.

At the same time, you may want to consider getting yourself a side hustle to boost your income and make your expenses easier to keep up with. This is an especially smart move if you're getting a raise in 2023 that's lower than 4.6%, or, worse yet, no raise at all.

The fact that employers are planning to raise wages by 4.6% in 2023 is really a good thing. And under normal circumstances, that would actually be a pretty generous bump.

Unfortunately, due to inflation, a raise of that level may not go very far. And so if you're worried about keeping up with your bills, it may be time to make a few lifestyle changes and take on a second job until the cost of living starts to come down in a meaningful way.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.