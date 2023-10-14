You Might Be Surprised Which Stock Is Leading the Next Megatrend

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

This week, we’ve talked a lot about the massive new megatrend that’s been quietly building since the early days of COVID-19: deglobalization.

But though this megatrend has been slowly taking root, things are really gearing up now…

On Tuesday, we discussed how the energy-intensive American lifestyle has paved the way for a more “at-home” supply-chain structure .

. And on Thursday, I profiled Ford Motor Co. (F) as one of the prime beneficiaries of deglobalization. (Catch up on that article here.)

Today, we’ll round out this three-part series with a little more on Intel Corp. (INTC)’s role in this titular new trend – and how you can play this “Rebirth of America”…

Here’s What You Missed on Thursday

The Future Comes Standard

For both Ford and Intel, the future they imagine is one where U.S. technological and industrial prowess leads the way, and where refortified U.S. supply chains replace foreign ones.

Part of Intel’s future includes a comprehensive technology partnership with Ford itself, as well as with Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) and several other auto manufacturers.

Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger, has made it very clear that he believes the auto market will power spectacular demand growth for semiconductors for several years.

Today, semiconductors account for just 4% of the cost of building a premium auto. But by the end of the decade, that percentage should grow to about 20%, according to industry projections.

This trend, says Gelsinger, “is driving this fundamental transformation of the auto to becoming a computer on wheels.”

To prepare for this future, Intel is spending tens of billions of dollars to build new semiconductor production facilities in the U.S. Already, the company has broken ground on two new factories in Arizona. The $20 billion plants – dubbed Fab 52 and Fab 62 – will bring the total number of Intel factories at its campus in Chandler, Arizona, to six.

Meanwhile, the chip-making giant is spending an additional $20 billion to establish a “Silicon Heartland” by building a massive new fab in Licking County, Ohio.

But Intel is not the only major company that has embarked on ambitious made-in-America expansion plans. Foreign companies are also expanding their U.S. footprints in an effort to nudge their way into U.S. supply chains. You can find more examples here.

If we pull back from these individual examples to a 30,000-foot perspective, the picture that comes into view is unmistakable; the Made-in-America trend is catching fire.

And as it gains momentum, it will produce a massive new wave of technological innovation… and provide a new generation of Made-in-America investment opportunities.

It’s Time to Act: Your Next “Made-in-America” Opportunity Is Here

Earlier this year, I traveled 2,200 miles from my home in California to a mountaintop in Tennessee.

It was cold, the sky was a monotonous gray, and while the hike was nice, that wasn’t what called me to travel there.

Rather than the top of the mountain, I was focused on what was brewing below…

… What I believe to be the next great breeding ground for American wealth.

As I’ve shown you this past week, stirrings of this new phenomenon have already begun.

And before they come to completion, we could have America’s entire economy remapped – and see decades of rapid new growth…

In this brief video, I’ll show you exactly what I mean, which states are home to the companies that stand to prosper, and my No. 1 pick in this space.

Click here to get all the details.

Regards,

Eric

Eric Fry is an award-winning stock picker with numerous “10-bagger” calls — in good markets AND bad. How? By finding potent global megatrends… before they take off. In fact, Eric has recommended 41 different 1,000%+ stock market winners in his career. Plus, he beat 650 of the world’s most famous investors (including Bill Ackman and David Einhorn) in a contest. And today he’s revealing his next potential 1,000% winner for free, here.

