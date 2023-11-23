You Might Already Have These 14 Super Money-Making Skills — Here’s How To Use Them

You don’t need an Ivy League degree or prestigious internships to make good money. In fact, you likely already possess special skills that employers value and will pay top dollar for.

How To Get Free Money: 15 Proven Ways

See: What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes to the IRS

Discover 14 overlooked abilities you can monetize to boost your career and bank account.

Project Management Prowess

Do you excel at organizing multifaceted projects? Have you ever coordinated events, led a team, or managed budgets? Then, you have the foundation for project management, an extremely lucrative skill. While it may sound intimidating, employers desperately need people who can spearhead initiatives from start to finish. Play up past projects you successfully helmed, even in volunteer or academic settings. Consider getting certified in project management to qualify for senior positions. With this universal skill, you can write your ticket across industries.

Stellar Stakeholder Relations

You likely have stakeholder relations skills if you enjoy managing relationships between organizations and key constituencies. While this fancy-sounding ability is simply maintaining strong bonds with influential parties, it offers big paydays. For instance, alum directors at universities cultivate profitable alumni-stakeholder relations. When job hunting, emphasize how you built robust connections between diverse groups. Your knack for forging mutually beneficial relationships makes you a valuable hire.

Fundraising Finesse

Have you ever coordinated campaigns to raise money for a cause? From bake sales to bike-a-thons, if you have experience eliciting donations, you have a hot marketable skill. Nonprofits universally need talented fundraisers to stay fiscally healthy. Quantify past fundraising achievements on your resume. Highlight instances where you secured major gifts or grants through diligent relationship-building. Consider earning a certificate in fundraising to expand your knowledge. Your ability to connect and motivate donors is in high demand.

Grant Writing Grit

Even basic grant writing know-how can pay big dividends. Master’s and PhD students commonly develop this skill when seeking research funding. However, grant writing extends across sectors. Do you have a track record of convincing funders to invest in a project? Tout any successful grant proposals on your application materials. Many organizations need skilled grant writers to keep innovation going. Show them you have the writing chops and passion to make it rain grants.

Writings That Wow

Do you think your writing ability is nothing special? Think again. Top-notch writing is enormously marketable. But don’t just list “writing” as a skill. Tailor it to industry needs by highlighting specific formats you excel at, like newsletters, website copy, or technical reports. Concrete writing accomplishments, such as published articles, contest wins, or portfolios, are even more persuasive. Proving your writing shine above the pack can propel your career.

Sales Superpowers

Master negotiators who hustle excel in sales, a field with unlimited earning potential. Sales skills lend themselves to almost any industry since companies aim to sell goods or services. Whether you honed your people skills at the mall or going door-to-door, flaunt past sales experience. Consider getting a certification like HubSpot’s inbound sales course to level up. Your knack for moving products and people can lead to a luxe income.

Data Science Domination

Today’s workplace runs on data. Lucrative job offers await if you can leverage coding languages like Python or R to derive game-changing business insights. Add a skills section to your resume detailing your coding expertise, data visualization chops, and statistics abilities. For extra wow-factor, link to any complex projects on GitHub. With data scientist salaries skyrocketing yearly, your analytical abilities are pure gold.

Customer Service Champ

In our experience economy, customer service skills will always be coveted. Virtually any job serving the public, like retail or hospitality, has honed your people skills and service ethic. Speak to past roles where you prioritized customer happiness and became their trusted advisor. Your passion for improving experiences makes you a customer service standout. Consider earning a CX certification to future-proof your career. With empathy and emotional intelligence at a premium, you’ll thrive.

Event Planning Extraordinaire

Planning successful events requires hardcore organizational and logistical skills few possess — which makes them very marketable! Have you spearheaded memorable occasions large and small? Perhaps you organized conferences for work or social functions in your personal time. Whatever your experience, highlight any complex events executed flawlessly thanks to your forethought and attention to detail. Your ability to wow crowds speaks for itself.

Graphic Design Genius

Even rudimentary design skills enable you to communicate ideas and stand out from the pack effectively. Whether you’re a PowerPoint pro or can build logos in Illustrator, market your design abilities. Offer concrete examples demonstrating your creative flair, visual instincts, and skill in translating concepts into dynamic graphics. Consider earning certificates in leading design programs to expand your toolkit. Visually communicating messages makes you an asset across fields.

Social Media Maven

These days, every company engages in social media marketing. While it encompasses diverse strategies, fundamental social media skills are universally valuable. Have you amassed an impressive following on YouTube or Instagram? Do you possess intuition for what drives engagement? Successful social campaigns require creativity and analytical chops. Showcase your knowledge of platforms’ unique algorithms and cultures. With social gaining importance daily, your mastery is a major competitive edge.

Programming Pro

Our digital economy’s insatiable demand for software and apps means programming skills equal job security and top pay. Whether you code in Java or have web development abilities, flaunt your programming power across your materials. Link to complex coding projects on GitHub that demonstrate your proficiency. Consider earning Google’s IT automation with a Python certificate. Recruiters crave applicants who can develop cutting-edge programs, so your technical talents will dazzle.

Negotiation Navigator

Do you excel at resolving conflicts and guiding parties toward win-win solutions? Can you negotiate win-win outcomes while maintaining positive relationships? Then, you likely possess master negotiation skills that are enormously lucrative across fields. Provide concrete examples that exhibit your talent for diplomatically striking mutually beneficial deals. Consider earning a certificate in negotiation and mediation. Your rare gift for salvaging deals while saving face makes you an invaluable team asset.

With so many fields desperate for talent, you likely already own special skills that translate into money-making superpowers. Identify your most compelling attributes, polish them, and then watch lucrative job offers pour in. The career of your dreams may be closer than you think–the only missing ingredient is recognizing and maximizing what you already do remarkably well.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: You Might Already Have These 14 Super Money-Making Skills — Here’s How To Use Them

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.