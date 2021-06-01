You May Be Surprised by What I Uncovered Over the Long Weekend

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

I hope you enjoyed your long Memorial Day weekend.

I know I did — even from my second office in Nicaragua. With the market closed on Monday, I had some extra time to scan through hundreds of charts and look for some new and exciting investment ideas.

What I uncovered was fascinating, and on today’s new episode of MoneyLine I’ll share all the details with you.

I came across several bullish charts in my research, but the most consistent theme came from a country that many investors love to hate. If you guessed China … you’d be correct.

I analyze more than 10 Chinese companies in the podcast and break down both the financials and the technicals. I know a lot of investors still hesitate when it comes to China, but I guarantee you that after watching, you will agree with me that the opportunities in the world’s second largest economy cannot be ignored.

Unsurprisingly, some of the most well-known Chinese companies made the list — including Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and NIO (NYSE:NIO). But so did some smaller companies that I suspect many investors have never heard of.

You’ll have to watch the podcast to get the rest of the tickers … but I’ll give you one little sneak peek. JOYY (NASDAQ:YY), one of the largest social media platforms in China, also made my watch list.

Whether you love, hate or are completely indifferent to Chinese stock ideas, today’s show is a must-watch for any long-term investor.

Click here to watch it now.

Have a great rest of the week. I’ll talk to you again tomorrow.

