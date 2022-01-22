You May Be Forgetting to Prepare for These 5 Emergency Expenses

Planning for future expenses -- expected purchases as well as potential emergency expenses -- can be beneficial. Having an emergency fund can make unexpected situations less stressful and upsetting. While you may have some savings set aside, read on to discover some emergency expenses worth saving for.

Household repairs

Buying a house is a significant expense, and it comes with a lot of responsibility. Even a home in great condition will eventually need repair work. If you skip it, issues could worsen and become an even bigger financial burden later.

If you own a home, set aside savings for household repair and maintenance expenses. Costs vary greatly, but one issue can easily run hundreds or thousands of dollars to fix. Making regular savings contributions can make a costly surprise repair bill feel less overwhelming.

Dental care

Dental insurance can cut down the cost of regular cleanings and treatment. But some dental procedures are not usually covered, or may be more expensive than your insurance deductible. The cost of a root canal, for example, can add up quickly. Even if your smile looks and feels good today, it's smart to set money aside for potential dental emergencies.

Your vehicle

Unless you live in an area with stellar public transportation, you likely need a vehicle. While owning a car can be convenient, purchasing and maintaining it can be costly, and repair needs can pop up when you least expect it.

Whether you have an older vehicle that needs replacing or a newer vehicle that needs regular maintenance, save for these costs in advance. If you don't end up using your savings for repairs, you'll have a down payment fund when it comes time to replace your vehicle.

Pets

Even if your furry friends are healthy and happy, emergency health situations happen. Diagnostic testing, medications, and surgery can get costly. If you take your pet to an emergency vet, the costs are usually higher than a traditional veterinary practice. It's wise to set aside savings for pet emergencies.

Job loss

Losing your job not only impacts your daily life and routine, it also impacts your finances. Even workers in comfortable, long-term positions risk being fired or let go from their job. It's good practice to set aside at least several months' worth of income, so you're not without money if you lose your job. This helps you continue paying your bills and living expenses, plus you can feel less stressed as you seek new employment.

How should you go about saving for these kinds of expenses? Setting aside money in a savings account every month is an excellent way to prepare for the future. If you like separating your savings by category, choose a bank that helps you organize your savings. Ally, for example, offers a "bucket" system that may make it easier to plan out multiple savings needs.

Life is full of surprises. By planning ahead for important financial matters, you can feel more comfortable and secure in your daily life and your personal finances. It's never too late to start saving or change your financial habits.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Discover Financial Services is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Discover Financial Services. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.