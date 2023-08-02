YOU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.61, changing hands as high as $27.75 per share. Clear Secure Inc shares are currently trading up about 13.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YOU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YOU's low point in its 52 week range is $21.939 per share, with $35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.