YOU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.61, changing hands as high as $27.75 per share. Clear Secure Inc shares are currently trading up about 13.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YOU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, YOU's low point in its 52 week range is $21.939 per share, with $35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.00.
Also see: SBLK Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of GLRE
JEC Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.