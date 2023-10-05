You Inherited a House: Should You Sell or Rent It?

Receiving an inheritance of any kind is a bittersweet affair. Navigating financial decisions can be challenging. Doing it while you’re coping with the loss of a loved one is just plain rough. At the same time, it can be a source of comfort knowing that your inheritance is the culmination of a life’s work and part of your family’s legacy.

An inheritance can also be an incredibly welcome gift. It’s tough out there, and we all have responsibilities and bills to pay — but your inheritance may not just be numbers in an account.

What if you inherit a house? Should you sell it right away? Turn it into a long- or short-term rental? Are there other options? Everyone’s situation is different, and it can be hard to decide what the best choice is.

Sell It Now

The quickest — and likely easiest — option is to sell the house as soon as possible. If you’re already stretched for time and the idea of a long-term project (or being a landlord) sounds overwhelming, selling now is probably the choice for you.

Of course, there are a lot of factors that can make it tough to sell quickly. Ideally, the house is already in decent shape. Josh Stetch is the CEO of Sundae, a platform that connects property investors with home sellers — if your home is move-in ready, he recommends selling through a traditional real estate agent using the Multiple Listing Service (MLS).

“Your best bet is to find a local real estate agent and sell on the MLS.” Stetch said. “You can expect a roughly 90-day timeline and some time cleaning the house out, making small cosmetic fixes, negotiating terms with prospective sellers, and potentially dealing with sellers backing out.”

If the house isn’t in great condition — say it’s full of junk or requires some serious maintenance or even renovations — that changes things. For most buyers, a fixer-upper isn’t their first choice. That means you’re going to have to be a lot more flexible on the price, and it could take a lot longer to sell.

Another option is to look for a property investor to sell to. A house flipper isn’t necessarily going to blink at the prospect of fixing a place up. Online platforms such as Sundae can also speed the process up considerably.

Sell It Later

Maybe you have no interest in being a landlord but you aren’t in a rush to sell — if you have the time and money to make the needed repairs, you could hold off on selling immediately. Every real estate market is different, but move-in ready homes command a premium in most areas.

Stetch recommends finding a local contractor to perform the repairs; but, if you’re handy enough, you could save even more by doing some or all of the work yourself.

“This option requires patience and money,” he said, “but can deliver a good outcome if you’re up for the investment.”

The Cons of Selling

One of the most important benefits of selling the house is that it results in a more or less immediate financial gain. This can be a huge plus if you’re struggling with debt or general financial instability. However, depending on your location and the value of the property, you may be subject to capital gains tax when selling an inherited house.

It’s essential to consult with a tax professional to understand the tax implications fully.

There’s also an emotional component to consider. Sometimes sentimental value can outweigh dollar value — it may be difficult to sell the house you grew up in or where your family gathered for holidays or vacations. If you let emotions drive the decision, you may come to regret it later.

Rent It Out

Renting the property can potentially be the most lucrative option, but it also requires the most work — and it’s a long-term commitment. A rental property provides you with a steady source of income, which can supplement or maybe even completely replace your income from working. You’ll be able to save more, improve your standard of living or even retire early.

Keeping your inherited house as a rental offers benefits beyond a (mostly) passive income stream. Real estate generally appreciates over time, meaning your equity will keep increasing if you do decide to sell somewhere down the line. It also gives you the flexibility to consider sentimental value. Over time you might decide that you won’t regret selling the house — but in the meantime you’ll have been generating income.

Rental property owners also can be eligible for a number of tax deductions, including mortgage interest, property taxes and maintenance expenses. As always, be sure to consult a professional to explore potential tax advantages.

The Cons of Renting

Owning a rental property isn’t for everyone. Real estate that you don’t live in is an investment; but, unlike financial instruments such as stocks and bonds, real estate is illiquid — meaning it can’t be easily bought and sold.

If you decide you don’t want to be a landlord, it could take months or even years to sell the property.

That’s not all. Mark Parker, VP of strategic growth at BIP Wealth, brought up several other concerns when it comes to owning a rental. For example, the house might require ongoing additional investment in the form of repairs, maintenance and capital improvements. Kitchens and bathrooms will need to be updated to garner the prevailing market rent.

Beyond those expenses, Parker notes that being a landlord involves work: “An owner can contract with a management company which will cost a substantial chunk of the income — or take on the tasks themselves. These include finding and vetting tenants and handling repairs and maintenance. Are they ready for a call at 11 p.m. to deal with a stopped-up toilet?”

Consider the Options

Inheriting a house is a big deal. Before you take the next step, be sure you’ve considered all of the options carefully. Take some time to think it through. Don’t be afraid to consult a professional. Financial advisors can help you navigate this important decision and help you feel confident that you’re making the right move.

