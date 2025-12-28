You Have Less Than 1 Week Left to Prepare for These 2026 Social Security Changes

Key Points

Social Security is changing in 2026 in ways that will affect current and future retirees.

Preparing in advance of the changes is a smart choice.

Retirees need to prepare for a change to their monthly benefits, while current workers may need to adjust to tax changes.

Changes are coming to Social Security in 2026. Whether you're a current retiree or are a worker paying into the benefits program to earn future benefits, you need to be aware of how they will affect your finances. In fact, you have less than a week to start preparing for them, so it's time to start putting your plans in place now.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming changes that will affect current and future Social Security recipients starting after the new year.

1. Retirees will bring home larger Social Security checks

The first change seems like good news for retirees: bigger checks are coming. Social Security recipients will see a 2.8% Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2026. The benefits increase that's happening in the new year is bigger than the 2.5% COLA from 2025, so seniors may be glad to get a little extra money.

The downside is that Medicare premiums will eat up some of this COLA, as premiums are increasing by $17.90 to $202.90, up from $185 in 2025. It's also worth remembering that COLAs are calculated based on inflation, which means seniors will continue to contend with price increases above the Federal Reserve's target 2% inflation rate. This is not great news for people on a fixed income.

So, while retirees will see more money, it won't be a lot more -- and with the Senior Citizens League reporting that COLAs have generally not been very good at accurately reflecting the inflation retirees experience, there's a very good chance retirees could end up losing ground in 2026.

This could lead retirees to take more money out of retirement plans to supplement inadequate Social Security benefits, so careful budgeting will be key to guard against withdrawing too much too fast.

2. It will be harder to qualify for Social Security benefits

Another big 2026 change will impact current workers who want to qualify for Social Security in the future. It's a change to the amount of income needed to earn a work credit.

Retirees need 40 work credits to be eligible for Social Security, and work credits can be earned at a rate of four per year. You earn one when you earn a sufficient amount of income subject to Social Security tax. In 2025, the amount needed to earn one credit was $1,810, and the amount required to earn all four was $7,240. In 2026, the amounts are going up to $1,890 for one credit and $7,560 for all four.

While many workers easily meet this threshold, not all do. And if you were on the cusp of not getting all of your work credits in 2025, it will be even harder to ensure you earn them in 2026.

You need to understand what's required to qualify for benefits, so you don't plan on Social Security income that won't be available. You can also look into whether you qualify based on your spouse's work record as part of your retirement planning process.

3. Some workers will pay more in Social Security tax

Another change to Social Security's rules will also impact current workers, but this time it's high earners who are going to face the biggest impact. That's because the wage base limit is increasing.

The wage base limit is the maximum income subject to Social Security tax. If you earn more than the wage base limit, no additional Social Security tax is collected on the extra earnings. You also don't get credit for any income above the wage base limit when your future Social Security benefit is calculated.

In 2025, the wage base limit was $176,100, but in 2026, it's increasing to $184,500. That's an extra $8,400 in income that will be taxed. Workers need to be ready for these extra funds to come out of their pay so they aren't caught off guard by owing more.

These changes are coming very soon, so it's time to start getting ready now before the New Year hits and you're caught unprepared for the shift in your financial situation.

