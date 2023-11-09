You Don’t Need To Wait Until Black Friday for These 9 Clothing Deals at Walmart in November

Walmart’s Black Friday deals are here! This year, Walmart+ shoppers receive early access to big savings on warm and cozy clothes the whole family will love and keep wearing throughout the winter months.

These online-only discounts are valid while supplies last, and savvy Walmart shoppers don’t want to miss out. From vests to sweaters and comfortable footwear, here are the best, early Walmart Black Friday clothing deals.

Empire Cove Knit Cuffed Beanie Hat

Original Price: $14.95

$14.95 Black Friday Deals Price: $7.95

Keep warm in style, and save $7, when you purchase Empire Cove’s knit cuffed beanie hat at Walmart.

Choose from a wide range of colors including black, charcoal, gray, hot pink, hunter green and more. One size fits most and can be worn for everyday activities like engaging in winter sports, going for hikes and traveling. This Black Friday deal is available online only.

Alpine Swiss Women’s Hooded Down Puffer Jacket

Original Price: $39.99

$39.99 Black Friday Deals Price: $29.99

Layer up without worrying about feeling bulky in Alpine Swiss’ women’s hooded down puffer jacket.

This jacket is filled with down alternative to make it feel warm and lightweight. Pick from navy, black and gray colors and save $10 when purchased online.

Alpine Swiss Women’s Puffer Vest

Original Price: $29.99

$29.99 Black Friday Deals Price: $19.99

Milder winter weather days call for vests. Alpine Swiss’ women’s puffer vest features a zip-up closure with a high neck, two secure front zipper pockets and two large inside slip pockets.

Each vest is water resistant and may be worn over t-shirts, long sleeve shirts and sweaters. Choose from colors including black, brown, gray and navy and save $10 when purchased online.

Espada Men’s Fleece Pajama Pants

Original Price: $34.99

$34.99 Black Friday Deals Price: $24.49

You can never have too many pajama pants in the winter months, especially when they’re fleece. Walmart shoppers save $10.50 when they purchase Espada men’s fleece pajama pants online.

Each pair of pajama pants comes with two front pockets, a drawstring waistband and generous sizing for maximum comfort. Pick from a variety of colors and patterns including checker, plaid and tartan.

EZ Feet by Dearfoams Suede and Shearling Wool Moccasin

Original Price: $64.99

$64.99 Black Friday Deals Price: $44.99

Walmart shoppers will save $20 when they purchase EZ Feet’s suede and shearling wool moccasins online.

These suede slippers come in several colors including black, buffalo check, chestnut and coffee. They’re made for indoor and outdoor use, featuring a durable EVA outsole so you can stay comfy inside and outside your home.

VONMAY Women’s Fuzzy Slippers

Original Price: $32.99

$32.99 Black Friday Deals Price: $25.99

Save $16, and conquer the cold, when you purchase VONMAY’s women’s fuzzy slippers online on the Walmart website.

Each pair of these fuzzy slippers features an interior covered with wool fleece, a non-skid rubber sole and a foldable collar to prevent snow and wind from sliding into the shoes. Take your pick from several color and pattern options like black, brown, dark gray, gray, leopard, purple and red.

MUK LUKS Women’s Knit Mid-Calf Boot

Original Price: $65.00

$65.00 Black Friday Deals Price: $24.99

MUK LUKS women’s knit mid-calf boots are now on sale for $24.99, giving Walmart shoppers $40.01 in savings when they make this purchase online.

Pick from a wide selection of fashionable patterns including camel, ebony, walnut and more. Each pair of boots is 10 inches high with an easy pull-on style, adding the perfect amount of casual style and comfort on the go.

Dreamers by Debut Women’s Pullover Long Sleeve Sweater

Original Price: $22.98

$22.98 Black Friday Deals Price: $17.70

Add a classic addition to your winter wardrobe. Walmart shoppers save $5.28 when they purchase this Dreamers by Debut pullover long sleeve sweater online during Walmart’s Black Friday Deals event.

Dress up, or dress down, this pretty sweater for any occasion. While this sweater comes in 11 colors, many are selling out fast so shop this exclusive item while it’s still in stock.

IZOD Men’s Puffer Vest

Original Price: $70.00

$70.00 Black Friday Deals Price: $24.99

IThe IZOD men’s puffer vest is on sale for $24.99, saving Walmart shoppers $45.01 when they purchase it online.

Each vest features two side pockets, a front zip closure and a high mock neck for added protection from the chill. Pick from black, gray and navy color options and stay warm in style all winter long.

