You Don’t Need To Wait Until Black Friday for These 7 Electronics Deals at Costco

The holiday season is swiftly approaching, and this means electronics will be going on sale across all retailers. Costco members will also enjoy major discounts on everything from laptops to tablets.

Best of all, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to start shopping since these sales officially start now. Take advantage of these seven electronics deals at Costco during November.

MacBook Air (15″)

Price: $1,249.99

Now through Nov. 19, Costco members receive $200 off on their purchase of the 15-inch MacBook Air. Originally priced at $1,449.99, this discount brings the total to $1,249.99.

Choose between midnight, space gray, silver and starlight colors. Remember to limit two purchases per member.

iPad Air (5th Generation)

Price: $499.99

Originally priced at $569.99, the 10.9-inch, 5th Generation iPad Air is now available for $499.99 at Costco. Members receive $70 in savings now through Nov. 19.

Each 5th Generation iPad Air comes with up to 64 GB of storage and a wide camera. Choose from colors including space gray, blue, pink, purple and starlight.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 16″ Touchscreen Laptop

Price: $649.99

Now through Nov. 19, Costco members receive $200 in manufacturer’s savings with the purchase of the Lenovo IdeaPad touchscreen laptop. Originally priced at $849.99, this discount brings the total price down to $649.99.

Some of the Lenovo IdeaPad’s features include a 13th Gen Intel processor, integrated webcam, a standard backlit keyboard and Microsoft Windows 11. Limit two purchases per member.

Dell Inspiron Desktop

Price: $549.99

Receive $250 in manufacturer’s savings with the purchase of the Dell Inspiron Desktop. Additional features include a 13th Gen Intel Core processor, integrated Intel graphics and a DVD drive.

Originally priced at $799.99, the discount brings the total price down to $549.99. Limit two purchases per member now through Nov. 19.

Acer Aspire 3 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop

Price: $399.99

If your laptop budget is a bit tight, Costco shoppers have a solid option in purchasing the Acer Aspire touchscreen laptop.

Originally priced at $599.99, members receive $200 in manufacturer’s savings now through Nov. 19. This discount brings the total price down to $399.99.

Roland FRP-2-ACR Digital Piano Bundle

Price: $549.99

Give the gift of music this holiday season. Costco’s Roland FRP-2-ACR digital piano bundle features 88-note, weighted action with ivory-feel keys, a built-in Bluetooth to use with a wide range of apps and a twin piano mode ideal for piano lessons.

Now through Nov. 19, Costco members receive $150 off this purchase and only pay $549.99. Limit five purchases per member.

HP 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop

Price: $499.99

One more laptop, the HP touchscreen laptop, makes our list with Costco members receiving $200 off in manufacturer’s savings. Originally priced at $699.99, this discount brings the price down to $499.99. This discount is valid now through Nov. 19.

