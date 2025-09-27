Personal Finance

You Don’t Need a Budget If You Pass This Quiz

September 27, 2025 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Do you always need a budget? Most financial experts tend to agree that a budget is the best way to manage your money and reach financial goals.

Others, however, take issue with conventional budgeting. Dana Miranda, personal finance journalist and author of “You Don’t Need a Budget,” has made the argument that budget culture is akin to diet culture as it rewards those with enough willpower to stick to spending restrictions.

Be Aware: Key Signs Your Credit Card Is Quietly Wrecking Your Finances

Check Out: 6 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Ultimately, whether you need a budget or not depends on your own unique financial circumstances, but it’s possible you might not need it. GOBankingRates developed a short quiz consisting of six questions with yes or no answers provided in the A and B columns. Tally up your answers and see whether you really need a budget.

Budget planning, spreadsheet with report graph.

1. Are You Paying Yourself First? (i.e. Automating Money Into Savings)

A) Yes

B) No

Read Next: I Paid Off $40,000 in 7 Months Doing These 5 Things

Find Out: Dave Ramsey Says This is the Best Way to Pay Off Debt

Young hispanic businesswoman working in a modern loft space on a desk.

2. Do You Have a Stable Income?

A) Yes

B) No

Trending Now: Here’s Why You Need to Monitor Both Your Credit Score and Your Credit Report, According to an Expert

mother and daughter cooking at home

3. Do You Live Below Your Means?

A) Yes

B) No

girls biking with excitement

4. Do You Embrace Frugal Habits To Save Money?

A) Yes

B) No

Relaxed African American is working from home stock photo

5. Would You Apply For a Better Paying Job or Work a Side Hustle, If You Needed More Money?

A) Yes

B) No

Learn More: Here’s How to Build an Emergency Fund Without Blowing Your Budget

Cropped shot of a stressed young couple sitting together and using a laptop to go over their financial paperwork.

6. Are You Worried About Money?

A) No

B) Yes

Shot of a senior couple standing in their kitchen going over finances on paper and on a tablet

Your Results

If you picked mostly A’s … You don’t necessarily need a budget. However, this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have a plan for your finances. Be aware of the money you have coming in and going out every month and what’s available to spend. If you receive a raise or bonus, don’t spend it on something expensive or impulsive. Instead, consider increasing the automated amount going toward your savings or retirement accounts by a certain percentage.

If you picked mostly B’s … You could use some help tracking your spending habits. If you want to test out a budget, check out our step-by-step guide for setting up a budget. For those who would rather not traditionally budget, now’s the time to explore the method of paying yourself first to reach your financial goals. 

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: You Don’t Need a Budget If You Pass This Quiz

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.