You Don’t Need Big Money for These 3 Under-$30 Stock Plays

There’s something compelling about stocks you can own for under $30 per share. For investors with $5,000 or less to put into the market, finding quality stocks at a low price creates an opportunity to build a substantial position that can grow over time.

Of course, the key is finding stocks under $30 with significant growth potential. That's the case with the three stocks in this article. While low-priced stocks shouldn’t make up the entirety of a portfolio, they can play a useful supporting role in a diversified investment strategy.

Switch 2 Sales Momentum Makes Nintendo a Holiday Bargain

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS: NTDOY) has had a solid year in 2025. The stock is up about 14.5%, which is lower than the broader market, but it also takes into account a 21.7% drop in the 30 days ending Dec. 24. That decline is due to surging prices for random access memory (RAM) due to demand for artificial intelligence (AI) applications. That’s putting pressure on the margins for Nintendo’s Switch 2 gaming consoles.

However, Nintendo has increased its sales forecast for the Switch 2 from 15 million to 19 million, and it has also stated that it will maintain the current price for the console. It can do that, presumably, because of long-term contracts it has in place with its suppliers that should mitigate the higher component costs at least for a little while.

The investment thesis is clear. If you believe that the company will hit its sales targets, then NTDOY stock looks like a clear bargain trading at under $20 per share.

One caveat about owning Nintendo is that the Japanese company trades on the over-the-counter market (OTCMKTS). That means some trading platforms won’t offer the stock.

Explosive Customer Growth Fuels Bullish Case for NU Stock

NU Holdings (NYSE: NU) is up more than 61% in 2025, outperforming many finance stocks as well as the broader market. The Latin American company has shown strong growth in 2025, particularly in its most recent quarter. The fintech added approximately 17 million new customers and increased its revenue 42% year-over-year.

The bullish thesis for NU Holdings in 2026 centers around its ability to continue growing its customer base. If it can, investors should expect continued growth in cost efficiency. The company also plans to pursue a banking license, which can open up additional revenue streams.

The risk is that customer acquisition, particularly in Brazil, slows or the company is unsuccessful in obtaining its banking charter. United States investors also face currency risks if the U.S. dollar depreciates.

However, analysts are bullish on NU stock, with Goldman Sachs recently reiterating its Buy rating with a price target of $21. That’s about 16% above the consensus price, which itself is about 8% above the stock’s price on Dec. 24.

Dividend Reinstatement Signals a New Chapter for Carnival

For many people, the holiday season is cruising season. However, for Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE: CCL), it’s been smooth sailing for most of the year. CCL stock is up about 21% for the year, which is in line with the broader market.

The stock is shaking off some headwinds that popped up after its last earnings report. Analysts are bullish on the stock. The consensus price target of $34.41 offers 10% upside. However, several analysts have a significantly higher target price for CCL stock.

On Dec. 19, Carnival delivered a business update in which it upgraded its full-year guidance, with management offering a forecast for net yields coming in at a minimum of 2.5% in the company’s upcoming fiscal year.

The company also reinstated its dividend with a quarterly payout of 15 cents per share that will be paid on Feb. 27, 2026, to shareholders of record on Feb. 13, 2026. This is significant because Carnival had suspended its dividend in 2020. The move to reinstate the dividend suggests that the company is back on firm financial footing and can support shareholder returns while funding future growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.