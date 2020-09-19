You Don't Need a Stock Split to Buy Amazon, Even If You Don't Have $3,100

After Apple and Tesla announced stock splits, many people have been speculating about which large company will be next. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been at the top of the list of possible options, and for many would-be investors who feel priced out by the stock's approximately $3,100 per-share cost, a split would be very welcome.

But if you want to buy shares of the online behemoth but don't have the cash to cover its high price of entry, fractional shares mean you can own a little piece of Amazon even if a split never happens.

Image Source: Getty Images.

You never need to wait for a stock split again

Traditionally, brokers required those who wanted to invest in Amazon or any other company to buy at least one full share. That's why splits have historically been exciting to investors: They opened the door to ownership of companies that previously had high share prices that put them out of reach.

With Amazon trading at around $3,106 per share, many would-be investors would have a hard time coming up with the money to buy in. But if the company did, say, a 5-for-1 split, as Tesla did, its share price would fall to around $621. This suddenly makes it much more affordable...or at least it would in the past, when purchasing full shares was your only option.

Now, thanks to a growing number of discount online brokers enabling fractional share trading, the days of hoping for a split are gone. Fractional share trading, or dollar-based investing, allows anyone to buy Amazon because you can simply specify how much money you want to invest in the stock rather than the amount of shares you want to buy. If your buying power doesn't afford you a full share, you can buy a partial one.

While brokers have different rules regarding the minimum investment you need to make, those that offer fractional shares typically allow you to trade with very little cash. In fact, some brokers let you buy as little as 0.001 of a share. With Amazon trading at around $3,106, you could own a piece of Jeff Bezos' empire if you had just $3.11 to invest.

Fractional shares thus make the stock accessible to many more investors than even a split would, as it's extremely unlikely Amazon would split its shares enough to bring them anywhere close to that price.

And since most brokers have also eliminated the commission on trades, investing so little in stock actually makes financial sense now if you believe you can profit on your Amazon investment. You'd earn the same percentage return as any other investor, even though your gains would be smaller in terms of the dollar amount. And you could grow your stake over time as you amass more money to buy shares.

Of course, you'll want to do the research to make sure your investment is a sound one, even if it's so small. But if you're confident Amazon is a good buy, don't sit around waiting for a split -- find a broker offering fractional shares.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/1/20

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Christy Bieber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, Apple, and Tesla and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.