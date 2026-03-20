Markets

You Don't Have to Take Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) From These Accounts in 2026

March 20, 2026 — 04:20 pm EDT

Written by Kailey Hagen for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

If you're new to required minimum distributions (RMDs), it's easy to get confused about what you're actually supposed to do. You don't want to withdraw too little because you'll pay a 25% tax penalty on the RMD you failed to withdraw. And withdrawing too much could raise your tax bill and cause you to miss out on valuable investment earnings.

The good news is, once you know a few basic rules, the whole RMD process starts to feel a lot easier. One of the most important things to understand is that you don't have to take RMDs from all your retirement accounts.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Smiling couple out for a hike.

Image source: Getty Images.

Roth IRAs have always been exempt from RMDs because you fund them with after-tax dollars. The government doesn't take a cut of these distributions, so it has no reason to force you to take money out of these accounts in retirement. As of a few years ago, Roth 401(k)s also don't require RMDs.

You usually have to take RMDs from all tax-deferred retirement accounts, including traditional IRAs and 401(k)s. But there is an exception for your current 401(k) if you're still working and own less than 5% of the company. In that case, you can delay RMDs from that account only until the year after the year you retire.

You also don't have to take RMDs from every traditional IRA. But the total amount you withdraw from your IRAs must equal the total of all your IRA RMDs. So, if you had two traditional IRAs, you would calculate RMDs for each. If one was $5,000 and one was $1,000, you could take all $6,000 from one account, $3,000 from each, or any combination you like as long as total IRA withdrawals equaled or exceeded $6,000.

Consult with a tax professional if you have any questions about how RMDs work or how much you need to withdraw. Try not to put this off at the end of the year. Understanding the rules earlier gives you more time to figure out the best withdrawal strategy for you.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.