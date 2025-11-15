You Could Still Owe Taxes on Social Security Benefits in 2025. Here's How to Know for Sure.

Key Points

Social Security benefit taxes remain in place in 2025.

You could owe ordinary income taxes on up to 85% of your benefits.

You can either budget for these taxes on your own or request that the Social Security Administration withhold money from your checks.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Social Security changes have been in the news so much in 2025 that it's understandable if you've lost track of them. In addition to the usual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), the program has also undergone a number of one-off changes, including an end to paper checks and a higher overpayment recovery rate.

You may have also heard that Social Security benefit taxes no longer exist, but this actually isn't true. These taxes remain exactly the same as they have been for the last three decades. Here's how to know if you could owe any in 2025.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

How Social Security benefit taxes work

The government looks at your provisional income to decide whether you'll owe any taxes on your Social Security benefits. This is your adjusted gross income (AGI), plus any nontaxable interest from municipal bonds, and half your annual Social Security benefit. For example, if you have an AGI of $50,000, no nontaxable interest, and $24,000 in annual Social Security benefits, your provisional income will be $62,000.

The following table breaks down what percentage of your Social Security benefits could be subject to tax in 2025 based on your provisional income and marital status:

Marital Status 0% of Benefits Taxable If Provisional Income Is Below: Up to 50% of Benefits Taxable If Provisional Income Is Between: Up to 85% of Benefits Taxable If Provisional Income Exceeds: Single $25,000 $25,000 and $34,000 $34,000 Married $32,000 $32,000 and $44,000 $44,000

To be clear, this doesn't mean you'll lose up to 85% of your checks. In the worst-case scenario, you'd pay ordinary income taxes on up to 85% of your benefits. Still, that could amount to thousands of dollars.

It's possible you could owe these taxes in 2025 even if you haven't paid them in years past. The thresholds listed above aren't indexed to inflation, so as costs increase and average Social Security benefits tick upward, more and more people owe them.

How to know if you'll owe benefit taxes in 2025 and what to do about them

You probably know how much you get from Social Security in a year, but calculating your provisional income on your own can still sound intimidating. Fortunately, you don't have to. The IRS has a tool that can help you determine whether you're at risk of benefit taxes. You will need to gather some information on your taxable income, including any wages, taxable pensions, and dividends you receive.

Alternatively, you could contact an accountant. They'll be able to give you an idea of how much you'll owe in benefit taxes and what you could try to avoid or minimize them.

You may be able to reduce your benefit taxes by keeping your AGI down with Roth 401(k) or IRA withdrawals. These typically don't count toward your AGI for the year, so they won't raise your provisional income.

If benefit taxes are unavoidable, you may want to set aside some money to cover them. An accountant could also help you figure out how much to budget for taxes.

If you prefer, you can request that the Social Security Administration withhold money from your checks for taxes upfront. You may choose to have 7%, 10%, 12% or 22% of your monthly payment kept back. If the government withholds more than you actually owe in benefit taxes, you'll get that extra back with your tax refund.

Even if you don't expect to owe benefit taxes in 2025, there's a chance you could encounter them in future years. Keep the taxation thresholds above in the back of your mind and budget accordingly if you think you'll owe them in 2026.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.