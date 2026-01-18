You Could Still Owe Social Security Benefit Taxes in 2026. Here's How to Plan for Them.

Key Points

Social Security benefit taxes are becoming increasingly common.

You could owe ordinary income taxes on up to 85% of your benefits.

Plan ahead for these by saving money on your own or by requesting that the government withhold money for taxes from your checks.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

There's been a lot of confusing information going around about Social Security benefit taxes over the last year. The White House claimed that President Trump's "big, beautiful bill" eliminated it, fulfilling a key campaign promise to seniors. But diving deeper into the law reveals no major changes to benefit taxes.

This doesn't mean you're guaranteed to owe them in 2026, but there's certainly a possibility. Understanding how much you could owe and how to prepare for these taxes is key to avoiding surprises when you file your 2026 return.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Social Security benefit taxes are becoming increasingly common

Social Security benefit taxes remain exactly the same as they've looked for more than 30 years. The government decides whether to tax any of your checks by looking at your provisional income. This is your adjusted gross income (AGI), plus nontaxable interest from municipal bonds, and half your annual Social Security benefit. For example, if your AGI is $60,000 and you get $20,000 from Social Security, your provisional income is $70,000.

The table breaks down how much of your Social Security benefits you could owe federal income taxes on, based on your provisional income and your marital status.

Marital Status 0% of Benefits Taxable If Provisional Income Is Below: Up to 50% of Benefits Taxable If Provisional Income Is Between: Up to 85% of Benefits Taxable If Provisional Income Exceeds: Single $25,000 $25,000 and $34,000 $34,000 Married $32,000 $32,000 and $44,000 $44,000

This doesn't mean you're at risk of losing up to 85% of your benefits. If you're in the 22% tax bracket, for example, the government would first calculate what 85% of your benefits are, and then take 22% of that in taxes.

Still, the thresholds above are pretty low, and they're not indexed for inflation. That's why Social Security benefit taxes have become increasingly common over time. Even if you haven't owed any in the past, you may encounter them in 2026 or in future years.

Some seniors also owe state Social Security benefit taxes on top of this. However, only a handful of states still have these taxes. Of the ones that do, many exempt low-to-average-income seniors from paying them. If you have any questions about how your state benefit taxes work, check with an accountant in your state or the Department of Taxation.

How to prepare for Social Security benefit taxes

There are two ways you can prepare for Social Security benefit taxes if you expect a bill and want to avoid a last-minute scramble for extra cash at tax time.

Your first option is to save up for these taxes on your own. You can work with an accountant to estimate how much you'll want to set aside for this. Then, set aside a certain amount each month or each year to cover these costs. Keep these funds in a savings account where you won't accidentally spend them.

You can also request that the Social Security Administration withhold money directly from your checks for taxes. You can choose between 7%, 10%, 12%, and 22% withholding.

You can set this up through your my Social Security account if you have one. And you can also call the Social Security Administration or set up an appointment at your local Social Security office.

If you have any questions about how Social Security benefit taxes work, that's also a good reason to reach out to the Social Security Administration. A quick call could save you a lot of confusion and possibly unexpected tax consequences.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.