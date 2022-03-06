Let first give you the cold, hard truth. It takes money to make money. You're not going to magically receive a significant income each year without having a hefty amount of cash to invest.

But the good news is that many Americans who have consistently saved and invested throughout their careers can retire with $1 million or more. And $1 million is enough to potentially generate quite a bit of money on a recurring basis. You could make $48,840 in annual income by buying these 10 stocks.

Energy

Many energy stocks offer attractive dividends. There are four that I especially like.

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) boasts a market-leading dividend yield that's roughly six times higher than that of the S&P 500. The oil and gas producer's dividend has two components -- fixed and variable. The fixed dividend yield currently stands at 4.55%. Devon also uses up to 50% of its excess free cash flow to fund a variable dividend. The company expects its combined dividend yield will be around 8% in 2022.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) doesn't trail far behind Devon. The midstream energy company pays a dividend that yields 7.55%. Enterprise also has a great dividend track record with 23 consecutive years of distribution increases.

Warren Buffett bought only seven stocks for Berkshire Hathaway in the fourth quarter of 2021. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) was one of them. The oil and gas giant's dividend yields 3.68%.

The energy sector doesn't only include companies focusing on fossil fuels. Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) ranks as a leader in renewable energy with its hydroelectric, solar, and wind facilities. The stock is also a great pick for income investors with its yield of 3.41%.

Healthcare

You wouldn't want to tie up too much of your money in one sector. Fortunately, there are several other areas that are attractive for dividend seekers, notably including healthcare.

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) stands out as one of the top healthcare stocks for income investors. It's a Dividend King with 50 consecutive years of dividend increases. The big drugmaker's dividend yields 3.77%. And even with its top-selling drug, Humira, facing loss of U.S. exclusivity next year, AbbVie should be in great shape to keep growing its dividend.

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is another big pharmaceutical company with a strong dividend. Its dividend yields 3.35%. Pfizer is poised to generate massive cash flow over the next few years thanks to its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty and COVID-19 pill Paxlovid.

REITs

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are favorites for income investors for a good reason. They must return at least 90% of taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: DEA) ranks as one of the safest REITs on the market. The company has arguably the most dependable tenant in the world -- the U.S. government. Easterly's dividend yield tops 5%.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) is a healthcare REIT that owns around 440 hospitals in nine countries. Its business is solid and generates enough cash for the company to pay a dividend that yields 5.72%.

Other

There are two other dividend stocks to buy that provide juicy dividends. You might not be familiar with the first one but almost certainly know the second one.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) is sort of a sibling to Brookfield Renewable, with both companies sharing the same management company. As its name indicates, Brookfield Infrastructure owns infrastructure assets. Those assets include cell towers, data centers, ports, toll roads, utilities, and more. The company's dividend yields 3.58%.

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), of course, is a telecommunications giant that's a household name. Its stock has rightfully deserved a wide following among income investors with a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Adding it all up

Now, let's look at how investing in these 10 stocks could make you an income of nearly $50,000 per year. The following table shows what each stock could generate in annual dividends with an initial investment of $100,000.

Stock Dividend Yield Annual Income Devon Energy ~8% $8,000 Enterprise Products Partners 7.55% $7,550 Chevron 3.68% $3,680 Brookfield Renewable Corporation 3.41% $3,410 AbbVie 3.77% $3,770 Pfizer 3.35% $3,350 Easterly Government Properties 5.05% $5,050 Medical Properties Trust 5.72% $5,720 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 3.58% $3,580 Verizon Communications 4.73% $4,730 Total: $48,840

Even better, these stocks offer pretty good growth prospects. The energy sector should be especially strong in 2022. Brookfield Renewable, in particular, could deliver great returns for a long time to come with the increased adoption of renewable energy. AbbVie and Pfizer project solid growth throughout most of this decade. The other companies also have good growth opportunities.

It's wise to consult professionals when determining how to invest your retirement money to ensure you're properly diversified. However, this exercise shows that it's quite possible to make a significant income by buying solid dividend stocks.

