You Can’t Fight Outrage Culture With More Outrage, Feat. Michael Krieger

For a decade, Michael Kriegerâs Liberty Blitzkrieg has been an essential alternative financial and cultural voice. As outrage culture ramps up, hereâs why itâs ending.

Today on the Brief:

Hong Kong re-closes schools based on COVID-19 growth

Coinbase explores direct U.S. exchange listing

China starts selling stock, easing massive rally

Todayâs Interview: Michael Krieger

Our main conversation is with Liberty Blitzkrieg creator and editor Michael Krieger. Michael announced just before recording that he is done publishing on the LB site. He and NLW discuss:

How Michael became disaffected while working on Wall Street during the Great Financial Crisis

How Zero Hedge amplified Liberty Blitzkrieg and sent Michael on a decade-long writing path

How Michael discoveredÂ bitcoinÂ and the bitcoin community in 2012

Why social media platforms need to be regulated with the principles of the First AmendmentÂ

How all political parties use division to stay in powerÂ

How outrage culture has become endemic, commodified and co-opted by existing powerÂ

Why the only option to fight outrage culture is to opt out

Find our guest online:

Website:Â libertyblitzkrieg.com

Twitter:Â @LibertyBlitz

