You Can’t Fight Outrage Culture With More Outrage, Feat. Michael Krieger
For a decade, Michael Kriegerâs Liberty Blitzkrieg has been an essential alternative financial and cultural voice. As outrage culture ramps up, hereâs why itâs ending.
ForÂ more episodesÂ and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe withÂ Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadioÂ orÂ RSS.
This episode is sponsored byÂ BitstampÂ andÂ Crypto.com.
Related: Bitcoin News Roundup for July 10, 2020
ForÂ more episodesÂ and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe withÂ Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadioÂ orÂ RSS.
Today on the Brief:
- Hong Kong re-closes schools based on COVID-19 growth
- Coinbase explores direct U.S. exchange listing
- China starts selling stock, easing massive rally
See also: Why the Robinhood Revolution Is the Future of Finance, Feat. Jill Carlson
Todayâs Interview: Michael Krieger
Our main conversation is with Liberty Blitzkrieg creator and editor Michael Krieger. Michael announced just before recording that he is done publishing on the LB site. He and NLW discuss:
- How Michael became disaffected while working on Wall Street during the Great Financial Crisis
- How Zero Hedge amplified Liberty Blitzkrieg and sent Michael on a decade-long writing path
- How Michael discoveredÂ bitcoinÂ and the bitcoin community in 2012
- Why social media platforms need to be regulated with the principles of the First AmendmentÂ
- How all political parties use division to stay in powerÂ
- How outrage culture has become endemic, commodified and co-opted by existing powerÂ
- Why the only option to fight outrage culture is to opt out
Find our guest online:
Related: Inequality, Social Chaos, Bankruptcy Rallies: The Best Insights From FinTwit June 2020
Website:Â libertyblitzkrieg.com
Twitter:Â @LibertyBlitz
ForÂ more episodesÂ and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe withÂ Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadioÂ orÂ RSS.
Related Stories
- Bitcoin News Roundup for July 9, 2020
- TikTok Let the Doge Out: Why TikTok Doge Is Everything About 2020 Finance in One Story
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.