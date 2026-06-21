You Can't Buy Anthropic Stock Yet, but You Can Buy These 4 AI Stocks Instead

Key Points

Anthropic's Claude has experienced a sharp acceleration in demand in 2026.

The company's annualized revenue has tripled since the end of 2025.

Amazon, Alphabet, Broadcom, and Nvidia are four top suppliers that help run and train Claude.

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Anthropic's Claude is one of the most popular artificial intelligence (AI) models, translating into skyrocketing growth for the company. Anthropic recently revealed that its annualized revenue has roughly tripled since the end of 2025, exceeding $30 billion in early 2026.

Anthropic recently filed a draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission as it prepares for an initial public offering (IPO). But investors don't have to wait. Adoption of AI agents, including Claude Cowork, is driving accelerating investment in AI infrastructure.

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Here are four companies directly involved in helping Anthropic scale its computing capacity to handle growing Claude usage.

1. Amazon

Anthropic has been a close partner with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) since 2023. It uses over 1 million Amazon Trainium 2 chips to train and run Claude. In the first quarter, Amazon's chip business exceeded $20 billion in annualized revenue, growing at triple-digit rates.

As of April, Amazon had invested $13 billion in Anthropic, with plans to invest up to $20 billion. Anthropic agreed to spend over $100 billion on Amazon Web Services (AWS) over the next 10 years, including up to 5 gigawatts of compute capacity to train and run Claude.

To put that in perspective, Anthropic's $100 billion commitment is roughly three-quarters of AWS's trailing-12-month revenue. In the first quarter, AWS revenue surged 28% year over year to $37.6 billion. This makes Amazon one of the best megacap stocks to invest in AI infrastructure growth.

2. Alphabet (Google)

In October 2025, Anthropic announced it would use up to 1 million of Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). This diversifies Claude's compute strategy and helps maintain a relationship with all the top AI infrastructure leaders.

Google Cloud's TPUs deliver optimal performance per dollar for certain AI tasks compared to general-purpose chips, such as graphics processing units (GPUs). This is one factor driving accelerating demand for Google's cloud platform. Last quarter, revenue from Google Cloud skyrocketed 63% year over year, and the backlog doubled to $460 billion.

Demand for Google Cloud and its TPUs shows why Alphabet remains a solid long-term investment. The company controls the full end-to-end monetization of AI technology across consumer apps and enterprise cloud services. It has seven services with 2 billion users, making Alphabet a quality, wide-moat business to hold for the long haul.

3. Broadcom

All the data centers that Amazon and Alphabet operate for their cloud infrastructure require a tremendous amount of chips and networking gear to transmit data between servers. This makes Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) another important supplier in Anthropic's computing expansion plans.

Broadcom recently announced an agreement to supply multiple generations of TPUs and AI networking equipment to Google. Anthropic will gain access to multiple gigawatts of next-generation TPUs starting in 2027.

Broadcom expects AI chip revenue, excluding its networking and software businesses, to exceed $100 billion in fiscal 2027. This is more than double its trailing-12-month total revenue of $75 billion, indicating significant growth still ahead. In the most recent quarter, Broadcom's total revenue grew 48% year over year, as AI chip revenue more than doubled.

Broadcom is the fifth-largest tech company by market cap, based on The Motley Fool's research. It has delivered exceptional returns to investors for many years, driven by strong revenue growth and stellar margins. Its leadership in custom AI chips and networking will keep Broadcom in the middle of the historic build-out of AI infrastructure.

4. Nvidia

Anthropic's compute strategy is broad because its customers' needs are broad. This is why it also uses Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) GPUs along with Amazon's and Alphabet's custom chips. Using multiple chip options and cloud platforms allows Anthropic to keep Claude running when demand spikes, especially as enterprise adoption accelerates.

Nvidia's GPUs are still the benchmark for the most demanding AI workloads. After three years of blazing growth, demand for its data center chips and computing systems remains incredibly strong, with revenue surging 85% year over year in the recent quarter.

The company is set to ramp up its next-generation Vera Rubin platform later this year, designed for the next wave of agentic AI workloads. Nvidia's annual release cadence and its software tools (CUDA) for compute customization are key parts of its competitive advantage.

Four stocks worth an investment

These are four of the best stocks to ride the growing usage of Claude and other leading models. An investment in each company covers the full stack of AI computing, including chips, software, cloud services, and consumer applications.

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John Ballard has positions in Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Broadcom, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.