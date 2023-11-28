You Can’t Afford to Miss Today’s Alternatives Symposium

Today VettaFi will be hosting an Alternatives Symposium. There’s still time to register for the free, CE-credit-eligible event. “Many advisors believe they need to have more than stocks and bonds in their portfolio for diversification purposes,” said VettaFi Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth, “However, deciding which styles make the most sense and sorting through the universe is a challenge. By bringing experts behind a range of strategies, we hope to make it easier.”

The Alternatives Symposium Agenda

The symposium will kick off with a broad look at the commodities space. This first session will be led by the experts at USCF and Direxion. With geopolitical risks in the Middle East, oil prices could go up, which in turn could trigger higher inflation. Accordingly, a robust grasp on the commodity space is critical for investors.

Crypto heavyweights Grayscale and Bitwise will follow with a breakdown on crypto currency strategies. A spot bitcoin ETF could be on the horizon in 2024. Understanding how to use that product and where it fits in a portfolio is important. Investors have the opportunity to hear from thought leaders like Bitwise’s Matt Hougan.

The third session will cover private equity. As public companies shrink, global private equity balloons. It is an $8 trillion market that sees more than $1 trillion in flows.

Next, the symposium will tackle collateralized loan obligations. CLOs act like banks, lending to corporate clients. Thought leaders from VanEck and Panagram will help attendees unpack this unique space that offers higher yields than Treasury securities.

The Agenda Continues

For the next half of the symposium, Teucrium and abdrn will drill into gold, silver, and agriculture. Following the broader view of commodities in the first half, this session will focus how investors can access individual commodities using futures-based ETFs.

DWS and Fundamental Income will lead a session on real estate. The real estate market has been top of mind for many investors in this high rate market environment, and this session will explore the strength of each component of the real estate markets with an eye toward where opportunities lie.

The Final 3 Sessions of the Symposium

The final leg of the symposium starts by tapping the expertise of iMGP DBI and Neuberger Berman on all things managed futures. Managed futures products were one of the few bright spots of a gloomy 2022, and could be critical in 2024.

ProShares' Simeon Hyman and Galaxy’s Paul Cappelli will dig deeper into the current crypto environment. The two experts will lead advisors through where the crypto space could be going and offer strategy ideas around blockchain allocations and fintech that can be implemented today.

Finally, to close outthe symposium, Todd Rosenbluth and Tom Lydon will recap alternative strategies for advisors. This high-level review will help advisors walk away from the symposium with concrete ideas to share with their clients and actionable strategies to deploy.

Register for the Alternatives Symposium here.

