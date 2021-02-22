You Can Now Rent This Private Island Surf Resort for 1 Bitcoin

A luxury surf destination in the middle of the Pacific Ocean wants your bitcoin.

According to an announcement shared with CoinDesk on Monday, Beran Island Resort, located in the Marshall Islands, has begun accepting bitcoin as a form of payment in a bid to attract a “younger demographic.”

Surf explorers can book a journey to “the middle of nowhere” with 15 of their friends and rent out the private island for 1 BTC, roughly $53,000 at press time, where they will have access to a top surf break, fishing and scuba diving.

A spokesperson told CoinDesk the move is in line with the Sovereign Currency Act 2018, passed as part of the Marshall Islands’ attempt to transition away from a reliance on the U.S. dollar.

The resort claims to be eco-friendly, with its energy supply coming from solar panels and wind turbines. It’s also working with the government to create a shark sanctuary, according to the statement.

