You Can Now Order More Free At-Home Covid Tests

The White House says it’s making another round of free Covid-19 tests available to U.S. households.

The announcement came December 15 after a post-Thanksgiving spike in Covid cases.

“While COVID-19 is not the disruptive force it once was, the virus continues to evolve, and cases are on the rise again as families are spending more time indoors and gathering for the holidays,” the White House said in a fact sheet.

The new round of tests, which are available through the Biden administration’s winter preparedness plan, are set to be shipped beginning the week of December 19, just before the Christmas holiday. The administration is encouraging Americans to use the tests before traveling or visiting indoors with people with compromised immune systems.

What Is the Winter Covid-19 Preparedness Plan?

The winter Covid-19 preparedness plan is the Biden administration’s effort to curb the anticipated spread of Covid during the winter holidays.

“We’re announcing our [plan] to ensure that we stay ahead of increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this winter,” said a senior administration official in a press call. The initiative includes plans to increase access to vaccines, tests and treatment for both individuals and states, with a focus on protecting seniors.

According to the official, the plan will draw its funding from the American Rescue Plan, the pandemic stimulus package President Joe Biden signed in March 2021. Since then, Congress has declined new funding for the Covid-19 response. The official did not disclose how much the plan will cost.

How to Request Your Free Covid Tests

Like previous rounds of free Covid-19 tests, you can order four free, rapid antigen tests for delivery to your household. Here’s how it works:

Visit COVIDTests.gov. The website will send you to a U.S. Postal Service form where you can enter your contact information and shipping address. Hit the “Check Out Now” button, confirm the information you entered, and click the “Place My Order” button. Receive your four tests via USPS delivery during or after the week of December 19.

You can also order tests by phone by calling 800-232-0233.

Other Ways to Get Free Covid Tests

Beyond the winter preparedness plan, there are additional ways to get Covid tests for free. If you need additional tests, here are some options:

Through your insurance. Every insurance plan now covers Covid tests, including eight free or reimbursed tests per month. They can be purchased at your local pharmacy or ordered online.

Medicaid and Medicare. Your free at-home testing kits can be picked up at your local pharmacy.

Testing sites. Visit a free testing site in your area. Local sites may include community health centers, schools, senior housing facilities and food banks.

State programs. Some states offer additional free tests to residents, including California, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

If you test positive for Covid-19, you may need to change your holiday plans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends isolating for at least five days, even if you only suspect that you have the virus.

