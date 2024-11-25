You Can Now Invest In Bitcoin And Open-source Companies

Bitcoin and open-source companies are some of the most exciting and innovative companies out there today. There are a handful of companies I personally think are going to exponentially grow as bitcoin increases in price and becomes a more established asset class, and if investing in them was available to non-accredited bitcoiners like me, it would be a no-brainer.

But today, that may have just changed. Timestamp, a new platform that allows accredited and nonaccredited investors to invest in Bitcoin and open-source companies, has officially launched. Timestamp promises users they can invest in Bitcoin companies with “low investment minimums" where users can review offerings, connect directly with the founders of these companies, and explore curated opportunities. Sounds pretty cool!

The idea of making investing in Bitcoin and open-source companies more accessible to plebs really interests me, and I feel that many other Bitcoiners would agree. After working in this industry for a few years, I’ve definitely noticed that finding funding to support open-source companies and projects can be pretty difficult. But a platform that allows a lot more people to join in on investing in and supporting these companies could really be a game changer.

At launch, users can now invest in the first batch of Bitcoin companies on the platform:

CASCDR — a suite of AI services payable in Bitcoin

Jippi — a gamified education app that helps Bitcoin beginners learn and earn

Lightning Bounties — a Github-integrated platform that rewards software developers with Bitcoin for their contributions

Shopstr — a global, decentralized marketplace built on Nostr

Sovereign — a wallet built for the Bitcoin standard

I’ll definitely be paying attention to what other companies are added to this platform in the future, and I think you should too.

Over three years ago, I asked Timestamp’s founder and CEO, Dr. Arman Meguerian, to speak with me on stage at the Bitcoin 2021 Conference in Miami, and he joined me for a great conversation on Bitcoin maximalism with a few other great Bitcoiners. I am really excited and happy to see him launch this company after building it quietly through the bear market these last couple years, and looking forward to seeing all they achieve!

This article is a Take. Opinions expressed are entirely the author's and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.