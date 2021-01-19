You Can Now Earn $250 Back With This No-Annual-Fee Business Credit Card

Image source: Getty Images

Until June 30, 2021, you can earn up to $250 back with the Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express. The best part? This is one of few business credit cards with no annual fee, so you get to keep every bit of that cash back. Here's everything you need to know about this limited-time offer and how to earn it.

How to earn the $250 cash back bonus on the Blue Business® Plus

As long as you were a cardmember as of Nov. 1, 2020, you can earn up to $250 in cash back bonuses (in the form of statement credits) with the Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express.

You'll get $25 back on every purchase greater than $500 up to 10 times through June 30, 2021. So to earn the full $250 in statement credits, you have to make 10 purchases of $500 or more before the end of June.

While this might seem like a lot, it's certainly plausible if you use the card to cover major business expenses. For example, if you pay for monthly advertising or consulting services, you can put those on your credit card. Major inventory orders or equipment purchases can also help you reach the threshold.

If you have an expense in the thousands, you could ask the merchant to split up your purchase into multiple $500 transactions to help you take advantage of this cash back offer. On the other hand, if you pay for something monthly that costs less than $500, you could ask about paying several months in advance to get the transaction amount over $500. You should only do this if you have the cash flow to still pay off your credit card bill in full before it's due.

Even if you're not eligible, the Blue Business® Plus might still be worth it

Unfortunately, this offer isn't available to new members, but it might still be worth considering the Blue Business® Plus if you're in the market for a business credit card. Not only does this card have no annual fee, meaning it costs you nothing as long as you pay off your statement in full each month, it also comes with a pretty generous rewards scheme.

You earn a flat rate of 2x points on all of your spending, with an annual cap of $50,000. This means you don't have to worry about bonus categories -- everything you purchase earns big. You can redeem the Membership Rewards points for everything from statement credits to travel, although they're worth the most when you use them to purchase flights or hotels through the Amex travel portal at a rate of $0.01 each.

On top of that, this card also comes with a 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 12 months. A good 0% APR offer can add a little flexibility to your cash flow, but it's important to make sure you can pay off these purchases before the intro period ends -- afterward, any remaining balance is charged at the regular APR, which is quite high.

You don't have to own a major business to open a business credit card -- anyone who sells goods or services can qualify. This includes independent contractors, the self-employed, gig workers, and even hobbyists who sell their work on occasion. When used responsibly, business credit cards can be an excellent tool for building business credit, separating your business and personal finances, and earning credit card rewards on your business expenses.

