You Can Now Buy Hedera Hashgraph’s HBAR Token via Simplex
Distributed public ledger Hedera Hashgraphâs native cryptocurrency HBAR is now available for purchase through Israel-based global fiat payment processor Simplex, the companies announced Monday.Â
- In a statement, Simplex said the integration will enable users to buy and sell HBAR with a credit or debit card using its global platform.Â
- Simplex is an European Union-licensed financial institution that provides global fiat infrastructure to enable secure credit card processing for the crypto industry. It already supports a host of cryptocurrencies on its platform including bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), bitcoin cash (BCH), XRP and litecoin (LTC).Â
- Hedera Hashgraph launched its network in September and has since processed over 200 million transactions worldwide, the companies said.
- Hedera had a shaky start; the HBAR token crashed a month following its launch, and the company had to withhold tokens from investors in an effort to stabilize price.Â Â
- HBAR spiked earlier this year when Google announced it will be joining Hederaâs governing council, which includes other high-profile multinational firms including Boeing, Avery Dennison, IBM and Tata Communications.Â
- Earlier this year, Binance integrated Simplex into its platform to expand the range of fiat currencies users can use to purchase crypto.Â
Also read: Australian Payment Card Company to Trial Micropayments Using Hedera Hashgraph
