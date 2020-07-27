You Can Now Buy Hedera Hashgraph’s HBAR Token via Simplex

Distributed public ledger Hedera Hashgraphâs native cryptocurrency HBAR is now available for purchase through Israel-based global fiat payment processor Simplex, the companies announced Monday.Â

In a statement, Simplex said the integration will enable users to buy and sell HBAR with a credit or debit card using its global platform.Â

Simplex is an European Union-licensed financial institution that provides global fiat infrastructure to enable secure credit card processing for the crypto industry. It already supports a host of cryptocurrencies on its platform including bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), bitcoin cash (BCH), XRP and litecoin (LTC).Â

Hedera Hashgraph launched its network in September and has since processed over 200 million transactions worldwide, the companies said.

Hedera had a shaky start; the HBAR token crashed a month following its launch, and the company had to withhold tokens from investors in an effort to stabilize price.Â Â

HBAR spiked earlier this year when Google announced it will be joining Hederaâs governing council, which includes other high-profile multinational firms including Boeing, Avery Dennison, IBM and Tata Communications.Â

Earlier this year, Binance integrated Simplex into its platform to expand the range of fiat currencies users can use to purchase crypto.Â

