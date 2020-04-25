You Can Now Apply for PPP with COVID Loan Tracker

As most small business owners already know, the Paycheck Protection Program has been nothing short of a debacle. According to COVID Loan Tracker, still only around 10% of those who applied for PPP have received their money. As this new round of PPP funding arrives on Monday, COVID Loan Tracker has launched a partnership with Fundera to help small business owners apply for PPP.

Generally speaking, it is a very good idea to work with online lending platforms like Fundera, Lendio, and those similar. Their model for processing PPPs has proven quite successful, and we can see it in our data. See why below.

Apply for PPP with COVID Loan Tracker

After vetting several partners, here is why COVID Loan Tracker decided to work with Fundera:



1. Faster and more successful: we can see in our data that online platforms like Fundera had the highest success rates. Your application is offered to many lenders, and placed to one that is ready to process them, so you have better odds of success and faster processing times.

2. Transparency and Communication: PPP applicants will receive updates on a regular basis—this is the most transparent PPP application available.

3. Reputable and vetted: Fundera has good reviews and our founders (Duncan+Rita) personally spoke with their CEO and CTO for due diligence.

4. Pre-applications: you can fill out the application now to have it ready once PPP gets more funding.

Apply for PPP with COVID Loan Tracker

covid loan tracker

PPP loans

fundera

EIDL grants

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.