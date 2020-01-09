You Can Make $100,000 Working At...Taco Bell?

Popular Mexican fast food chain Taco Bell, owned by Yum! Brands YUM, is on the hunt for new restaurant managers, and is hoping that a higher salary will help attract applicants.

The chain will test a $100,000 salary in select U.S. locations in the Midwest and Northeast. In comparison, current salaries for Taco Bell general managers range from $50,000 to $80,000.

The hot U.S. labor market has been impacting fast food chains like Taco Bell for a while now, as well as Shake Shack SHAK and Darden Restaurant’s DRI Olive Garden. There just aren’t enough available workers to fill needed job positions. And back in November, the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% while average hourly earnings increased and beat estimates.

