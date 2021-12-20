You Can Keep Filing Taxes Through Credit Karma—But It’s No Longer Completely Free

Credit Karma Tax is now Cash App Taxes, but Credit Karma isn’t out of the tax game just yet.

The company recently announced it will still offer tax filing through TurboTax—another product provided by Credit Karma’s new parent company, Intuit.

TurboTax is one of the easiest to use tax software platforms—but unlike Credit Karma Tax, which was completely free for all users, you may have to pay a fee to file your taxes. And in some cases, you may not be able to file your taxes through Credit Karma at all.

What Happened to Credit Karma Tax?

At the end of 2020, Credit Karma sold its free do-it-yourself tax preparation platform, Credit Karma Tax, to Square, Inc. The sale was part of a proposed settlement with the U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) after the DOJ filed a civil antitrust lawsuit to block Intuit’s acquisition of Credit Karma.

Square announced it would integrate Credit Karma Tax into its Cash App platform. Previous CKT users will be able to access prior year returns and file tax returns via Cash App Taxes starting in January 2022.

Credit Karma’s Partnership With TurboTax

Credit Karma’s DIY tax software used to compete with TurboTax. Now that Credit Karma and TurboTax operate under the same Intuit umbrella, the two companies hope to provide an integrated tax filing experience to Credit Karma members in the U.S., starting in January 2022.

Through an embedded tax filing experience, Credit Karma members in the U.S. can begin filing their taxes with TurboTax within the Credit Karma app. The embedded TurboTax product will have the same look and feel as TurboTax but will be housed within the Credit Karma platform. In some cases, members will be able to file their taxes from start to finish for free.

According to a press release announcing the partnership, Credit Karma will also launch a new feature to provide its members who previously filed their taxes with TurboTax with ongoing insights into their finances, income, and taxes—including getting an estimate of their tax refund.

Who Can File Their Taxes for Free With Credit Karma?

Credit Karma members have two paths for filing their taxes. Members that filed with CKT in the past can use Cash App Taxes. New filers and those that used an alternative tax filing option in the past can start the tax filing process with TurboTax in the Credit Karma platform.

All Credit Karma members won’t have access to free tax filing. According to Poulomi Damany, general manager of assets and tax at Credit Karma, the embedded TurboTax experience will only be available to Credit Karma members who haven’t previously filed tax returns with CKT as those members were part of Square’s acquisition of CKT.

Also, while Damany said Credit Karma aims to provide free tax filing to as many members as possible, it won’t be available to all tax situations.

“Many members with simple returns, meaning those only filing Form 1040, will be able to enjoy free tax filing with TurboTax within the Credit Karma app from start to finish,” Damany said, “while others may only be eligible for certain offers and discounts.”

According to the TurboTax website, some situations not eligible for free filing with TurboTax include:

Itemized deductions

Unemployment compensation reported on a 1099-G

Business or 1099-NEC income

Stock sales

Rental property income

Credits, deductions, and income reported on Schedules 1-3

Those eligible for free filing will be able to file both federal and state income tax returns at no cost.

Some eligible filers may be able to receive part of their refund in as little as one hour of the IRS accepting their return by taking advantage of the TurboTax Refund Advance program.

TurboTax Refund Advance allows eligible users to get up to $4,000 of their expected federal income tax refund in the form of a loan that’s automatically paid back once the IRS processes their refund. While the loans come with no fees and no interest, they’re not without risks. If your refund is denied or lower than expected, you could face interest and fees if you’re not able to repay the loan right away out of your own pocket.

Advantages of the Credit Karma/TurboTax Partnership

For Credit Karma members who may have used TurboTax (or an alternative tax filing method) in the past, there are several potential advantages to filing their tax return with Credit Karma, including:

Seamless tax filing experience

Potentially faster access to refunds with direct deposit into a Credit Karma Money Spend account or a TurboTax Refund Advance loan

Deeper insights into their income, effective tax rates, estimated tax refunds, and other aspects of their finances throughout the year

Potentially free tax filing for simple returns

Access to special offers and discounts on TurboTax for those who don’t qualify for free filing

What Happens If You Don’t Qualify for Free Tax Filing?

Credit Karma members who don’t qualify for free tax filing when attempting to file with TurboTax on Credit Karma’s platform will be notified and moved over to TurboTax to complete their return and pay the fee.

Damany said the cost of filing would depend on their tax situation and the package they select. Currently, TurboTax packages range from $39 for the Deluxe package to $89 for TurboTax Self-Employed, with state returns costing an additional $39 each. But you’ll need to file early to take advantage of those prices. In prior years, TurboTax has raised rates in late February or early March.

Users can also opt to have a TurboTax Live expert provide advice, perform a final review, or prepare their tax return from start to finish for an additional fee.

