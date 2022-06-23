You Can Get a Yearlong Sam's Club Membership for $8 Through June 26

With the high price of groceries these days, many people are considering starting to shop at warehouse clubs for food and everyday essentials. These stores sell many bulk items and often have lower prices than traditional grocery stores. If you've been thinking of joining Sam's Club, now is a perfect time -- you can score a yearlong membership for $8 through June 26.

Sam's Club is a warehouse club with nearly 600 locations across the United States and Puerto Rico. If you want to shop there, you need to pay to become a member. A Club Membership, the brand's basic membership, typically costs $45 annually. But you can pay much less when you join now through June 26, 2022.

Score an $8 membership during the Fourth of July Sale

The company is offering its Club Membership for only $8 in honor of the Fourth of July. Instead of paying the regular $45 price, you can spend less than a fourth of that. If you want to score this membership deal, you can do so by joining in person at Sam's Club.

Since many people are now planning their holiday gatherings, it's a great time to stock up on essentials. In addition to offering a discounted membership price, Sam's Club will have special summertime deals available for members.

Keep in mind that this is a limited-time sale. If you've been meaning to join, now is the time to head to your local Sam's Club location.

Could a warehouse club membership help you save money?

If you've recently been to your local grocery store, you know all about the higher price tags these days. Paying more for groceries has become the norm, which impacts our wallets. You may be wondering if you can keep more money in your bank account by joining a warehouse club.

Could you save money with a membership? It's possible! Before joining, consider the following:

Figure out what essentials you buy regularly and check if your local warehouse store sells those items or similar items for cheaper.

You can compare prices online and or through the company's mobile app. Another option is to visit your local warehouse club with a friend and get a feel for pricing before you decide to join.

It would also be helpful to consider whether buying in bulk makes sense. It may not be the best bet for smaller households with limited storage. But for others, buying in bulk can help you save money and make for fewer shopping trips.

Stick to your shopping list and don't overbuy

But does everyone save money at a warehouse club? No. Shoppers who overspend won't benefit from any savings to be found. They may fall for specialty items they don't need or feel tempted to try new products every time they set foot in the store.

If you want to make sure you follow your budget, always have a shopping list. Stick to your list, and don't be tempted by marketing techniques that get you to spend more money. It can be easy to fill your cart with nonessentials if you're not careful. These stores are set up in a way to draw you toward purchases you don't need. It takes effort to avoid overspending at warehouse clubs.

But for the right shoppers, a warehouse club membership can be a valuable investment. Joining one could be an excellent solution if you want to slash your grocery bill.

If you're looking for additional tips on saving and better money management, check out these personal finance resources.

