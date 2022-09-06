You Can Get a Free Year-Long Sam's Club Membership Through October 16. Here's How

Sam's Club is a big box store that allows you to buy in bulk to get substantial discounts. While this type of shopping doesn't work for everyone, if you can take advantage of Sam's Club deals, this can be a great way to keep costs down and make it easier to stay within budget so you don't end up charging too much on your credit cards.

However, like most membership clubs, including BJs and Costco, it costs money to become a Sam's Club member. But if you act before Oct. 16, 2022, your membership this year would essentially be free. Here's how to make that happen.

Score a free Sam's membership with these simple steps

Sam's Club has a special offer running right now that will essentially enable you to get a standard membership at no cost.

See, if you become a Sam's member, you will pay $45 for the standard membership fee. This buys you the opportunity to shop at the club all year long. You can even share a membership with another person in your household for this $45 price. So you get two Sam's cards for $45.

While this is a bargain for many people in and of itself, Sam's is offering a deal right now where you can get $45 off your next in-club purchase of $45 or more if you sign up for membership now. Essentially, this means you get your membership fee paid for since you save $45 on your first purchase.

Now, there is a catch -- your $45 savings must be used all on one transaction and you must claim this credit at the store rather than shopping online. You need to make your purchase within 60 days of becoming a member and you also need to be a new Sam's club member so you cannot just be renewing your existing membership if you want to take advantage of this deal.

You also need to be at least 18 years of age to sign up. And you will have to agree to auto renewal of your membership. This means if you don't want to continue to be a Sam's Club member after your first year, you'll have to manually cancel that auto renewal, which you can do in your online account or in store.

Still, if you meet these criteria, the chance to get a free Sam's Club membership is one you likely do not want to pass up.

How to get your free Sam's Club membership

Sam's is running this special offer though Oct. 16, 2022 so you likely will want to act quickly in order to take advantage of it before it expires. You can visit Sam's Club online to get yourself signed up. You'll need to provide some basic details including your name and address, a phone number, and a method of payment.

Once you activate your membership, the $45 instant offer savings will be loaded onto your Sam's Club account within 72 hours. You will have 60 days from the time you signed up for membership to go into the store and make a purchase of at least $45. The credit you get on that purchase will cover the cost of your membership fee.

If you are interested in being able to buy in bulk or to score special members-only discounts on a wide variety of items from toys to electronics, now is a great time to see what Sam's has to offer -- so take advantage of this deal before it is gone.

