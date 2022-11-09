You Can Find These 7 Amazing Black Friday Deals at Kohl's Today

A lot of us tend to associate Black Friday deals with, well, Black Friday. But this year, a number of retailers have begun offering up Black Friday specials well ahead of the big shopping event.

Kohl's is one of them. Known for its competitive price points in general, Kohl's is a great place to do your holiday shopping -- whether in store or online. And right now, you can snag these great products at Kohl's at a discount -- some of which you might just plain want for yourself.

1. Visual Land Prestige Elite 10.1" 32GB Android 11 Quad-Core Tablet w/ Keyboard (2022 Model)

Looking to buy a new tablet for yourself or a special person in your life (maybe a spouse or child)? Although this model regularly sells for $189.99, right now, you can buy it at Kohl's for just $99.99. It features 32GB of storage and a host of features that make it easy to access email, the internet, and streaming content.

2. iRobot Roomba 677 Wi-Fi Connected Multi-Surface Robotic Vacuum

If you have pets or children at home, you could easily spend hours each week vacuuming your floors. Or you could buy a robot to do it for you. This Roomba normally retails for $214.99, but now, you can grab it at a more appealing price point of $182.74.

3. Yankee Candles

Yankee candles make a great gift, whether for the holidays or as a housewarming present. And they're always nice to have around your own home, too. Right now, you can score a 20-ounce candle jar in a host of scents for $13.16 -- a huge amount of savings compared to the regular $30.99 price point.

4. JBL Quantum 800 Wireless Over-Ear Performance Gaming Headset with Active Noise Canceling & Bluetooth 5.0

Whether you're a video game enthusiast or you're working from home more often and want a way to drown out the noise when your kids are around, it pays to look at this set of headphones. They normally retail for $199.99, but right now, Kohl's has them on offer for $99.99.

5. Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven

Air fryers have become a more popular kitchen tool, but many of them are costly. The Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 isn't a cheap purchase, but it could make it easier to do more cooking at home. That's because this model has more capacity than many of the others you'll see -- it's large enough to fit a 12-pound turkey. It normally retails for $349.99 but is on sale now for $329.99.

6. Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch

Want a better pulse on your fitness level? Consider this Fitbit model, which Kohl's is offering for just $199.99 instead of its regular $299.99 price point. It also makes a nice gift for someone you care a lot about (perhaps a spouse who could use motivation to spend less time on the couch).

7. Keurig® K-Select® Single-Serve K-Cup Pod® Coffee Maker with Strength Control

Swiping your credit card at the coffee shop every day can lead to a huge tab. Instead of doing that, consider investing in a Keurig to make your own coffee at home. This model normally retails for $139.99, but you can grab it at Kohl's for $118.99.

There's cash back to claim, too

These items are only seven of many that Kohl's has on sale right now. And if you make a purchase at Kohl's during this huge sales event, you'll score $10 in Kohl's cash for every $50 you spend. So take a look at your holiday gift list and assess your own needs to see if it makes sense to take advantage of the specials Kohl's has available.

