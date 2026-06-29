You Can Do Better Than SpaceX Right Now. Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy Instead.

Key Points

SpaceX is an exciting business.

Growth investors should consider other high-potential companies.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive ›

I am a huge fan of SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) as a business. The company has an incredible track record of lowering the cost of launching payloads into space. And SpaceX's biggest growth initiatives -- which include everything from launching data centers into space to establishing a human colony on the moon -- are nothing less than jaw-dropping.

But with SpaceX's market cap of $2 trillion, I'm just not sure how much long-term upside there is to the stock at this point. If you're looking for exciting growth investments with huge long-term potential, the two stocks below may be better options.

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1. Rivian

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) remains one of my top growth stocks for 2026. The company trades at a deep discount to other EV stocks such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Yet this year, it is scaling its first affordable vehicle -- its R2 SUV with a starting price under $50,000 -- and is heavily invested in AI and autonomous driving. The latter should help it target the robotaxi market, which some experts believe will be a $10 trillion opportunity. Rivian's market cap hovers around $20 billion despite promising growth potential.

2. NuScale Power

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) has a market cap of just $3.7 billion. But it's also chasing an opportunity that experts value at $10 trillion long term: nuclear energy.

Rapid adoption of AI technologies is fueling a surge in data center construction. Data centers, however, are energy intensive, requiring massive amounts of additional energy generation capacity to come online. NuScale's small modular (nuclear) reactors (SMRs) are positioned as a promising solution.

The execution risk is high here, considering the limited real-world adoption of SMRs currently. But NuScale's tiny market cap offers plenty of upside potential.

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Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.