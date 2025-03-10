You Can Buy Gold Bars at Quince — But Should You Invest?

When you think of precious metals, what’s the first one that comes to mind? It’s probably gold.

Often used as a synonym to describe something perfect or the most desirable, pure gold can act as a solid store of wealth — literally. If you have cash sitting around that you’re looking to invest, considering a gold purchase might not be a bad idea.

There are well-known places to shop for gold, such as the United States Gold Bureau and APMEX, but now, one luxury retailer is offering gold bars for sale — but is it a good idea to invest?

Quince Is Offering Gold Bars for Sale

The luxury brand Quince, whose motto is “We believe quality products can elevate your life,” was created by people who worked for luxury brands. Their idea is to create exceptionally high-quality essentials at a reasonable price. Today, the brand is known for its clothing, bedding, handbags, jewelry and furniture. But now, Quince is selling pure gold bars, too.

The Lady Fortuna 1-ounce, 24 karat bars are created by MKS PAMP, which is a leader in gold bullion products. The bars are Swiss-made and are currently retailing on Quince’s website for only $3,127. Each bar is individually registered, controlled and secured within a protective CertiPAMP casing, comes with a certificate of authenticity and is the gold industry’s first carbon-neutral minted gold bar.

If you’re looking to purchase more than one bar per 12-month period, you’ll have to contact Quince customer service directly.

Should You Invest In Gold Now?

According to APMEX, the price of gold is reaching an all-time high. The current price per 1 troy ounce of gold, as of March 6, 2025, is around $2,928. This figure represents about a 10.5% increase from just three months ago and a whopping 39.4% increase from just one year ago.

With the price of gold on the rise, should you buy some of these shiny gold bars from Quince to store your wealth?

Investor’s Business Daily highlighted that gold is generally viewed as a safe haven investment and acts as a hedge against inflation during periods of economic decline. In fact, Goldman Sachs projects that the price of gold will increase by an additional 8% by the end of 2025.

With persistent inflation and an uncertain economy that lies ahead, investing some of your money in gold might just be the right move to make for your portfolio. However, it’s never a bad idea to consult with a financial advisor before you make a big investing move.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: You Can Buy Gold Bars at Quince — But Should You Invest?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.