Yotai Refractories (TYO:5357) Price Target Increased by 8.28% to 1,734.00

The average one-year price target for Yotai Refractories (TYO:5357) has been revised to 1,734.00 / share. This is an increase of 8.28% from the prior estimate of 1,601.40 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,717.00 to a high of 1,785.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.56% from the latest reported closing price of 1,527.00 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 151K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares, representing a decrease of 33.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5357 by 19.80% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 115K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 105K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFJ - WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 11K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 23.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5357 by 17.35% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yotai Refractories. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5357 is 0.01%, a decrease of 15.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.47% to 454K shares.

