Yotai Refractories (TYO:5357) Price Target Decreased by 7.65% to 1,601.40

The average one-year price target for Yotai Refractories (TYO:5357) has been revised to 1,601.40 / share. This is an decrease of 7.65% from the prior estimate of 1,734.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,585.70 to a high of 1,648.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.91% from the latest reported closing price of 1,512.00 / share.

Yotai Refractories Maintains 3.11% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.11%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.70%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yotai Refractories. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5357 is 0.01%, an increase of 1.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.14% to 399K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 115K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 102K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5357 by 11.62% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 99K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing a decrease of 52.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5357 by 39.12% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFJ - WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 11K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

