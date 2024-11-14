News & Insights

Yotai Refractories Finalizes Treasury Share Buyback

November 14, 2024 — 08:52 pm EST

Yotai Refractories Co., Ltd. (JP:5357) has released an update.

Yotai Refractories Co., Ltd. has completed the acquisition of 359,000 treasury shares, representing 1.91% of its total issued shares, for approximately ¥560 million. This move aligns with the company’s shareholder return policy, which aims to enhance returns through dividends and strategic share buybacks. Investors may see this as a signal of the company’s robust capital management strategy.

