Yotai Refractories Announces Share Buyback Plan

Yotai Refractories Co., Ltd. (JP:5357) has released an update.

Yotai Refractories Co., Ltd. has announced its decision to acquire up to 359,000 of its own shares, worth up to ¥560,040,000, as part of its shareholder return policy. This move aims to enhance capital policies and return profits to shareholders, aligning with its medium-term management plan. The acquisition will be conducted through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s ToSTNeT-3 system at a closing price of ¥1,560 per share.

