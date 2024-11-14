News & Insights

Yotai Refractories Announces Share Buyback Plan

November 14, 2024 — 03:25 am EST

Yotai Refractories Co., Ltd. (JP:5357) has released an update.

Yotai Refractories Co., Ltd. has announced its decision to acquire up to 359,000 of its own shares, worth up to ¥560,040,000, as part of its shareholder return policy. This move aims to enhance capital policies and return profits to shareholders, aligning with its medium-term management plan. The acquisition will be conducted through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s ToSTNeT-3 system at a closing price of ¥1,560 per share.

