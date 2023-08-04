Yoshinoya Holdings (TYO:9861) Price Target Increased by 11.00% to 2,830.50

The average one-year price target for Yoshinoya Holdings (TYO:9861) has been revised to 2,830.50 / share. This is an increase of 11.00% from the prior estimate of 2,550.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,626.00 to a high of 3,097.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.78% from the latest reported closing price of 2,727.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yoshinoya Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9861 is 0.03%, an increase of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.79% to 3,754K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 858K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9861 by 3.27% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 498K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9861 by 0.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 469K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 309K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9861 by 5.56% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 281K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9861 by 1.49% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.