YOSH

Yoshiharu To Rebrand As Vestand Inc., Secures $6 Mln To Launch PropTech Transition

July 25, 2025 — 03:53 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Yoshiharu Global Co. (YOSH) has announced plans to rebrand as Vestand Inc., signaling its shift from a restaurant business to a PropTech-focused company.

Backed by $6 million in strategic funding from U.S. and Korean investors, the firm has already begun restructuring efforts, repaid debt, and acquired four residential properties in California. It now aims to raise over $30 million by mid-2027 to fuel a $100 million real estate portfolio.

The company is collaborating with U.S.-based Good Mood Studio to roll out AI-powered valuation models, property renovations, and a short-term buy-resell model targeting over 30% ROE. Additionally, Yoshiharu has invested in Wealthrail, a platform for fractional real estate investing using tokenized securities, blending short-term flips with long-term digital asset strategies.

In line with its transformation, Yoshiharu has enhanced its internal controls, approved by its board on July 10, 2025. CEO Ji-Won Kim stated the company is building toward becoming a differentiated iBuyer, with AI integration still in early stages.

He emphasized the company's commitment to transparency, investor trust, and a tech-driven, asset-backed future under the Vestand brand.

YOSH currently trades at $8.06 or 1.01% lower on the NasdaqCM.

